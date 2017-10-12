Hilton Cyprus Recognised as Cyprus’s Leading Business Hotel at 2017 World Travel Awards in Europe

Hilton Cyprus has been recognised as Cyprus’s Leading Business Hotel for the fifth consecutive time at the 24th edition of the prestigious World Travel Awards, recognised across the globe as the most prominent and comprehensive benchmark for excellence in the industry.

Charis Michael, General Manager, Hilton Cyprus, said, “We are honoured to have been recognised by the World Travel Awards 2017, especially for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition is testament to our commitment to excellence and to providing an exceptional guest experience, and is a reflection of Hilton Cyprus’s exceptional team members and facilities’’.

The prominent World Travel Awards, established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence in the sector, have become a key global institution of the industry, and is recognised as the ultimate hallmark of quality worldwide.

More information on the categories and winners of the World Travel Awards 2017 can be found at https://www.worldtravelawards.com/