October 12th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island 2 comments

Missing persons’ remains located in the north

File photo: the Cmp at work

Teams searching for people missing since the intercommunal clashes in the 60s and the Turkish invasion in 1974 have located the remains of two individuals during an excavation inside a military zone in the north.

A statement from the committee on missing persons (Cmp) said the remains were exhumed in Kontemenos, located north-west of Nicosia.

Cmp crews continued work in Asha, Mia Milia, Voni, Mora, Sisklipos, and Mari.

The committee extended its sympathy to the families of missing persons and repeated its plea for information.

  • Gold51

    This long story just HAS to go and on, because the Turkish militery that put the murdered in the ground will not cooperate and reveal thier attrocities and location of the missing.
    Everything has to be “the hard way” with Turkey.
    No respect or recognition for the Republic of Cyprus.
    No respect for the living inhabitants anguish for thier missing.
    No respect even for the missing dead, so they can be given a Christian burial…..
    What a carry on.!!

    • Oh Come ON!

      Either it seems to have escaped you or you have chosen to forget that TCs have remained missing for the last forty three years, as well! Surely, then, all you have written in your comment regarding those missing, should apply to Greece and the ROC, too?! Unlike ‘barbarian’ Turkey, though, Greece and the ROC are EU countries who should be adhering to EU values and laws. Why, then, have they yet to disclose the whereabouts of all the missing TCs and thus reveal to everyone their atrocities, at the same time? Don’t you think the missing TCs dead deserve to be given a Muslim burial?

