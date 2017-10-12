Missing persons’ remains located in the north

Teams searching for people missing since the intercommunal clashes in the 60s and the Turkish invasion in 1974 have located the remains of two individuals during an excavation inside a military zone in the north.

A statement from the committee on missing persons (Cmp) said the remains were exhumed in Kontemenos, located north-west of Nicosia.

Cmp crews continued work in Asha, Mia Milia, Voni, Mora, Sisklipos, and Mari.

The committee extended its sympathy to the families of missing persons and repeated its plea for information.