North detains Indian man wanted for murder in republic

Authorities in the north have detained a 26-year-old Indian man wanted for murder in the republic, it emerged on Thursday.

Malkit Singh was arrested while trying to cross over to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state. He was brought before a military court, which remanded him in custody for one day.

Singh is wanted by police in connection with murder after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death and a 44-year-old woman injured after being stabbed. Both were foreign nationals.

The incident took place in Nicosia on August 27.

The pair were attacked in their apartment at around 4am by a man with a knife. The perpetrator stabbed both of them and fled the scene.

They were rushed to hospital where the man died of his injuries at around 6.20am.

Hakki Onen, the Turkish Cypriot member of the bicommunal technical committee on crime told kibrisgazetesi.com that authorities in the south had contacted them and informed them the man was wanted.

There was no indication of whether the Turkish Cypriot authorities are planning to hand him over, or when.