One year of successful operations by DODONI Cyprus

The leading dairy producer DODONI celebrates its first year of operation in Cyprus, already boasting strong presence in the Cyprus market with its modern cheese-making unit.

As one of the top dairy-producing companies in Greece, DODONI decided last year to expand to Cyprus, investing substantial capital in creating a modern halloumi and anari production plant Limassol.

The new plant in Cyprus produces 9 different product codes of original Cypriot cheeses, which are marketed in Cyprus and countries of Central Europe, Australia, America, Scandinavia and the Middle East. It must be noted that, in its first year of operation, the Cyprus plant processed more than 12.000 tonnes of fresh Cypriot milk, while in full capacity it is expected to offer 100 jobs.

DODONI Cyprus offers consumers high-quality products made from pure raw materials, respecting traditional local production methods, while using 100% Cypriot cow, sheep and goat milk, strengthening the local community and its suppliers in practice.

Mr Panicos Hadjicostas, Managing Director of DODONI Cyprus, said: “This is an important day for all of us at the DODONI family, as we complete one year of strong presence in the Cyprus market, with consumers’ support encouraging us for the next steps forward. Through focusing on registering halloumi cheese as a protected designation of origin (PDO), as well as strengthening the local community, we continue to offer consumers high-quality products.”

DODONI dairy is one of the leading dairy-producers in Greece and the market leader in production and marketing of PDO feta cheese. It started its journey in 1963 in Ioannina as a small milk and dairy production plant and, to this day, it preserves its values and vision for the production and marketing of pure products of top quality.