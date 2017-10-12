Outcry over woman arrested for having an abortion

October 12th, 2017 Cyprus 21 comments

Outcry over woman arrested for having an abortion

A pro-choice demonstration in Washington

There was outrage on Wednesday over parliament’s failure to amend abortion legislation after police in Nicosia detained a woman who had an abortion and the doctor at a private clinic who carried out the procedure.

The two appeared before a court on Tuesday which remanded them in custody for five days. She had been eight weeks pregnant. Although illegal except under special circumstances, it is a well-known fact that private clinics carry out abortions freely in Cyprus.

Police got involved when the woman’s partner, who didn’t know she was going ahead with the procedure, caused a disturbance at the clinic after he found out. He later damaged property belonging to his family and his partner’s.

Police were told that the woman had been accompanied to the clinic by her partner’s mother.

During her arrest on Monday evening, the woman told police  she didn’t know it was an offence and she was sorry.

The doctor was arrested later that evening.

The woman, who already had 19-month-old child, told police she had found out about the pregnancy a month earlier. She had discussed the possibility of terminating her pregnancy because they could not afford raising a second child, as both of them are unemployed.

The doctor denied committing any offence, arguing that he had examined the woman and determined that it was a problematic pregnancy.

Police, however, were told that the Makarios children’s hospital where her pregnancy was confirmed had told the woman it was a normal pregnancy.

The case has laid bare the hypocrisy surrounding the issue of abortion, as it is well known that abortions routinely take place in private clinics with the authorities turning the blind eye.

An amendment to the law has been languishing in parliament for almost three years apparently because parties are afraid to discuss the issue due to opposition from the Church. Although submitted in early 2015, the amendment has never even been discussed.

Rights groups and women spoke out on Wednesday after it was first published by daily Politis.

“We have been turning a blind eye for decades,” said Suzana Pavlou, director of the Mediterranean Institute of Gender Studies (Migs), an NGO fighting discrimination against women.

Pavlou said what was important was to have the right of women to choose recognised.

According to Cypriot law, abortions are illegal unless: there is risk to life of the pregnant woman; If the pregnancy would cause physical, mental, or psychological damage to the woman (or to any existing child she may have) that is greater than if the pregnancy was to be terminated; under circumstances which, if the pregnancy were not terminated, it would seriously jeopardise the social status of the pregnant woman or that of her family;  serious physical or psychological abnormalities if the child were born; and rape or other sexual crime.

The procedure also needs the opinion of two qualified medical practitioners.

There is no gestational limit specified in the law.

The silence surrounding abortions means the procedures are taking place unregulated.

“We don’t know what the situation is in terms of numbers,” Pavlou told the Cyprus Mail.

Pavlou also voiced concern over the effects the arrest of a doctor would have in the future.

“Which doctor will do this now? It will limit the options even more,” as doctors won’t risk going to prison.

The other big problem, according to Pavlou, is that while banning abortions, the state is “doing absolutely nothing on prevention.”

Migs wants the matter to be discussed now on the basis of the right of women to choose.

“We need to dispel the myth that these are decisions that women take lightly,” she said.

In the case under investigation, the woman had cancelled her first appointment at the clinic before she decided after much thought to go ahead with the procedure.

Diko chairman and presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos weighed into the issue, tweeting that the police ought to release the woman.

“You don’t need the five-day remand of a woman to investigate an abortion case.”

Akel MP Skevi Koukouma said the bill on abortions should be put to the vote immediately. At the same time sex education must be introduced at all levels as well as social support of the woman during pregnancy, birth and care of the children.

Koukouma said the woman must have the first and last say.

“For the time being we live in a state where the rights of a woman are first diluted by the positions and the needs of conservatism, the church and the archbishop and then they are recognised,” she said.

Former Edek MP Roulla Mavronicola called on the House legal affairs committee to discuss the bill immediately.

“It is unacceptable in the European Cyprus of 2017 to arrest a woman and place her in custody for five days because it was impossible for her to have a second child due to financial and other problems,” she said. “When will we realise that the body and life of a woman belongs to her?”

Special adviser in preparing national strategy to protect children from sexual abuse, Anastasia Papadopoulou said abortion certainly should not exist as an option in an ideal world.

“But to put a woman in jail, on a five-day remand, because she made a choice about her body and life, really says something about our society and justice system,” she said. “We are very willing to easily condemn and punish (for specific matters) naturally avoiding discussion. Avoiding even raising the most basic questions: why is a woman led to this? How many women feel they have no other choices? Do they have other choices? Are we affording proper support?

“If we are not willing to even have a discussion how do we think we will tackle the issue? Only with imprisonment?”

  • Jay Blanche

    Let us pray…
    Dear Lord,
    Deliver us from religious zealots, for they know not what they do.
    Deliver us from the male-dominated legal enforcement of male-dominated pseudo-religious dogmatic mantra, PLEASE, because most of us in the twenty-first century think it’s baloney wrapped up in sexism and dripping in hypocrisy. Even the males, if they are at all modern and supportive of a woman’s right to choose, or aware of global childhood poverty, overpopulation and climate change. And only idiots aren’t aware of those things by now, right?
    Deliver us from those idiots.
    I’m not even asking you to cure cancer or all the other diseases you created for us, or even to get the mosquitoes to leave me alone.
    Just get your moronic thugs to stop bullying women in your name, if that name is at all worth glorifying.
    Amen.

    • Gold51

      Are you ok?

  • Douglas

    Is Cyprus in the EU ,if so, EU laws take precedence over local laws.

    • HighTide

      It depends what was agreed on accession. Ireland, for example, made it a condition to prohibit abortions, and this was accepted by the EU.

      • Douglas

        I did not know that as I thought the EU was committed in bringing all 27 EU Countries into the 21st century.

        • HighTide

          When joining the EU, many candidates negotiated exceptions from EU norms. Another one: Austria excluded tobacco products from free trade in order to keep it a local state monopoly, and there are more such deviations.

  • “it’s my body it’s my choice !” Well i don’t think anyone wants an abortion by choice. Perhaps if it’s your body taking precautions might be a better idea.

    • Sistine301

      Women through the centuries have been using all kinds of means to prevent unwanted pregnancies, but even today nothing is 100% effective. Perhaps someone should inform the men.

      • Yaz

        The irony is that in this case, everything seemed fine and then HIS MOTHER (biatch), went with her to the clinic and the man was protesting against this which brought it to light.. It might be her body but it is also his child and they had sex “together” ! I do think in cases like these, if a woman does not want to be pregnant, as she is the one who gets pregnant, then she should be more vigilant about precausion, especially if she thinks the man should not have a say in termination!

  • HighTide

    Recently, there was a similar case in the TRNC with the resulting outcry in this forum, posting the usual adjectives for Turkish Cypriots, – barbarians, monkeys and worse. Such hypocrisy gets always exposed, as is the case now.
    Black frocks on both sides keep their grip on matters that should not be of their concern in a modern state. Time to give them the boot.

    • Evergreen

      I ‘m shocked by this incident here.Unbelievable. Civilized systems do ‘nt behave women like this.

  • It should be a crime to create a life if you do not have the resources to nurture that life. The Church believes that it is their religious duty to defend uncontrolled insemination, the resultant overpopulation and the untold suffering and deprivation inflicted on millions of the world’s children. The leaders of most churches are men. If Archbishops gave birth, they would soon change their minds.

  • LMS

    Welcome to 21st century Cyprus..

  • cyprus observer

    A modern European state?

    • Evergreen

      NO.

  • Cydee

    The church again.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Killing the unborn is ok with some.

      • Alexander Reuterswärd

        But killing animals to eat, that’s surly ok? After all it’s only human life’s that is worth something.or kicking a dog is a horrible act, but stepping on a cockroach is something good.

        It’s a lot better to let woman do abortion than having unwanted kids that might suffer their childhood, poor kids.

        • Evergreen

          well said .

      • Jay Blanche

        Overpopulation and telling women what to do regarding unwanted pregnancies seem to be OK with some, too … “just as long as I’m all right, Jack. I’m holier than thou and will be taken in the Rapture!”

      • sweet_hooligan

        So righteous but when it comes to this child living a horrible life due to their economic status which eventually lead him/her doing things to survive that you will also judge. Who will raise the kid? YOU? THE CHURCH? mind your own business, your views and opinions are worthless. Stop thinking you have the right to control others.

