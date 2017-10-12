Public sector urged to end demand for pay rise

October 12th, 2017

Public sector urged to end demand for pay rise

People queuing up to pay their immovable property tax before it was scrapped by the government

Cyprus should not return to past practices when governments agreed to union demands during election years, deputy spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said on Wednesday, a day after unions announced work stoppages after they were refused a two per cent pay rise.

“We must all together, social partners included, safeguard the sacrifices of the people,” Papadopoulos said of the austerity measures imposed in 2012 and 2013 as Cyprus sought a bailout.

The deputy spokesman said Cyprus had completed its bailout adjustment programme without introducing new taxes and in some cases it reduced taxation – scrapped immovable property tax, and cut property transfer fees by 50 per cent.

“We must all be careful so as not to sacrifice the effort … for the sake of the election,” Papadopoulos said.

Employees of the public and broader public sector, including local government, will stage a three-hour warning strike between 9am and 12pm on Thursday, October 26, over demands for pay hikes made by their trade unions which Finance Minister Harris Georgiades is refusing to discuss.

The unions claim they have a legitimate cause stemming from a framework agreement they signed with the finance ministry in January which allows for pay raises according to the rate of economic growth.

The minister said granting pay rises on the eve of the elections would signal a return to the bad practices of the past.

“Ensuring stability and the economy’s positive prospects mandates a different approach that takes into account the actual limits but also all the needs of an economy,” Georgiades said.

He added that 2017 saw the abolition of the temporary tax on wages that was imposed in 2012, the reinstatement of incremental pay rises, and pay increases in the case of promotion. In 2018, workers will also get back the cost of living allowance, also scrapped as part of the austerity drive.

 

  • almostbroke

    There are votes galore in the public service , for them it’s like kicking an open door at the palace .

  • Bob Ellis

    What’s that dreadful noise that indicates something is badly wrong in Cyprus – sounds a bit like ‘me me me me me me’.

    • Neroli

      It’s always been me, me, me,!

  • Veritas

    It’s interesting to notice that both PEO and SEK have little or no interest to improve payments and working conditions for anyone in the private sector. The unions got their priorities completely wrong as always.

  • KAITANOU

    Apparently it was agreed between the unions and the Government that all and any increases in earnings in the public sector from what ever source should not exceed the growth of nominal GDP. Given that nominal GDP is growing faster than expected. this is what the unions are claiming. At the same time any earnings increases are subject to income tax so that after tax the increase in earnings is less than the increase in nominal GDP. Perhaps the agreement should have involved some average of nominal GDP growth over several years.

  • Neroli

    And what about the private sector??

    • Benny bumble

      They are there to provide the money to pay the ever increasing army of entitled public parasites, because without it how will they be able to Not repay the bank loans on the second home and the new Mercedes ,

      • Neroli

        Correct! More for the trough feeders

  • Douglas

    Overstuffed,overpaid salary plus generous pensions and underworked,perhaps the Government should bring them inline with private industry,then they might have something to complain about.

  • GSP

    They will get their cash – Prez Nik will not allow something as trivial as state bankruptcy to stand between him and the next presidency.

