October 12th, 2017 Business, Cyprus, Energy 10 comments

Turkey acquires drillship-reports

File photo of ultra-deepwater drillship West Capella

Turkey said Thursday it will start drilling for hydrocarbons using its own drillship in the Mediterranean later this year.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Berat Albayrak said the country planned to start drilling in the area later this year or early in 2018.

Reports in Turkey said Turkey had acquired a drillship, the Deep Sea Metro 2, from South Korea. The total cost to start drilling will be $200m, the reports said.

However, Turkish Cypriot internet news outlet kibrisgazetesi reported that the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) office in the north said the ship had not been bought yet and the company’s search continued.

If it goes ahead eventually, the move is expected to fuel fresh tension with Cyprus whose sovereignty over its exclusive economic zone Ankara disputes.

Turkey does not recognize the Republic, nor therefore the latter’s jurisdiction over its EEZ, and considers that an agreement between Cyprus and Egypt delimiting their respective economic waters is null and void as far as Ankara is concerned.

In September 2001, Turkey and the breakaway regime in the north signed a continental shelf delimitation agreement.

Turkey’s claims on the island’s EEZ partly overlap with Cyprus’ blocks 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ankara also supports the breakaway regime’s claims on blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13, including within few kilometres from the Aphrodite gas field.

 

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    Just imagine if they find oil or gas on the trnc waters…

    • Iron mike

      The trnc waters ? Have you been drinking ? The trnc does not exist never mind have rights to oil and gas

      • Alexander Reuterswärd

        In theory you are right, but in reality there is an area on the north of cyprus that not is controlled by ROC, not on land sea or air. I can’t see any reason why you can’t say TRNC when they definitely control that area

        • Iron mike

          My dear friend this area in Northern Cyprus that the RoC does not control is in effect controlled by Turkey not by the puppet regime sometimes called the trnc Turkey even tells them what time zone they should be In

          • Alexander Reuterswärd

            It might be controlled by Turkey but it’s still officially called TRNC, even in United nations document’s

            • Iron mike

              Officially implies some kind of legality trnc is an illegal entity created by the invasion of Turkish forces lets get it right that’s why it will never be recognised or legal It is in effect a subordinate administration of turkey as the EU called it

              • Alexander Reuterswärd

                Then imagine if they find oil or gas in the illegally occupied TRNC waters

        • Pc

          You need to add the double-quotes around “TRNC”. Then it is okay.

    • ch-changes

      They will share it with the GCs.

  • AnalogMind

    If experienced oil & gas people of Total and Exxon can’t find anything, you think that a bunch of TPAO amateurs with a new ship can find any? No way. This is all propaganda with zero substance.

