October 12th, 2017 Cyprus 9 comments

Turkish Cypriots want a say in bases post Brexit talks

A British base in Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots said on Thursday they want to have a say in negotiations between the republic and the British government on the status of the military bases post Brexit.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci’s spokesman Baris Burcu said international law dictated that discussions of the status of Turkish Cypriots living and working in the bases must also take place with them.

Last month, Akinci met with representatives of Turkish Cypriots working in the sovereign base areas and was informed about their problems, views, and expectations with regard to the change of status.

The Turkish Cypriot side is ready to engage in the necessary consultations on the matter with UK officials, who are expected to take into consideration the balance between the two sides on the island, Burcu said.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said the European Commission has agreed that no steps will be taken unless the Republic of Cyprus agrees and gives Cyprus the green light to enter bilateral negotiations.

This is the only exception to the bilateral negotiations with Britain, which is always in consultation with the negotiating team of European negotiator Michel Barnier, Kasoulides said, adding that when there is a conclusion, the agreement on the UK bases will be incorporated into the treaty.

According to the minister, what is being sought is to safeguard the rights that Cypriot nationals enjoy under the current regime – where the acquis was also applicable in the British Bases – according to Protocol 3 of the Accession Treaty of Cyprus to the EU.

  • Philippos

    I’m missing something! The SBA’s existed long before the EU took UK in as a Member, so what has Brexit got to do with the Bases please? Even less to do with people who are not now EU members and probably never will be! (or may now never be). So I don’t follow this at all especially since the SBA’s are just that, NOT part of the Republic of Cyprus and certainly not part of KKTC

  • Monica

    Has any TC or Turk bothered to ask the British Government ?
    Didn’t think so !

  • Marius-K

    Takism is racism ! .

    It’s really annoying to watch from a world-away that Turkish Cypriots think they can get away with murder and theft, and now they demand and complain about the return of land to the Republic of Cyprus. Their administration have no sense of MORALITY.

    They put themselves into enclaves to control their movement to clear the way for a Turkish invasion in 1974. They murdered the thousands of innocent, attack the un-guarded and weak, brutalized the disabled, terrorize the vulnerable and threaten the small. But, i have yet to see them fight someone of equal or larger status then them.

    Turkish Cypriot admin in the occupied part cannot be trusted, ….. not one of their neighbors like them; they brainwash themselves and characterize their actions against humanity and barbaric methods with narratives of victimization.

    TRNC has NOT MORALITY.

    • Fred Zarif

      Reading your comments I thought you are describing the Greeks and Greek Cypriots. Because everything you said applies to the Greek Cypriots and their murdering tuggs EOKA. who has killed Thousands in Cyprus,they have killed at least 5 Thousand Greek Cypriots and now you are asking us where the people gone to. What a morons.

      • Roger Thecabinboy

        The number is not thousands but is in the Hundreds, of Greek Speaking Cypriots killed by Greek Speaking Cypriots – I believe about 148 Greek Cypriots were killed and 69 were wounded, from 1955 to 1960, while according to some about 500 Greek speaking Cypriots were likely killed/vanished in the fighting between 15th and 19th July 1974… not by Turks or Turkish speaking Cypriots.

  • Peter G

    The interests of the Turkish Cypriot citizens of Cyprus who work in the BSAs post-Brexit are well represented by the Republic of Cyprus. Although I recognize the pathological need of of the collaborationist regime to project itself into every situation, not every situation avails itself to that.

    • Cydee

      Quite. Don’t understand ‘what’ they want to negotiate…

  • AnalogMind

    You can’t have it both ways.

  • Roc.

    so they do not recognise the ROC, they want a partition, now they want a say in the negotiations about the British bases? if there was a top 10 of the biggest Hypecrites Number one would the Turks in North of Cyprus and 2nd would be Turkey. never heard so my rubbish.

