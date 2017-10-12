U.S., Turkish officials decide to meet to resolve dispute

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed his "profound concern" about the arrests

Turkish and U.S. officials decided to meet to work on resolving a diplomatic crisis between the two NATO allies and talks between the two countries’ foreign ministers were constructive, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.

The dispute was triggered by the arrest of local U.S staff in Turkey, prompting the United States on Sunday to suspend non-immigrant visa services there. Hours later, Ankara issued a similar suspension on visas for U.S. citizens.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday and expressed his “profound concern” about the arrests, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

“Talks between the foreign minister and (U.S. Secretary of State) Tillerson were very constructive. Representatives from both sides decided to meet and work together,” Bozdag said in an interview with broadcaster Haberturk.

He also said a U.S. consulate employee arrested in Turkey had not demanded lawyer access and the U.S. mission could apply to send a lawyer to see him.

U.S.-Turkish relations were already strained over U.S. military support for Kurdish fighters in Syria and the United States’ unwillingness to extradite Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former Erdogan ally whom Ankara views as the mastermind behind last year’s failed military coup.

  • Paranam Kid

    This is the right way to approach this problem, and in fact that is how all problems should be resolved: talk & negotiate. The US has to learn that it cannot steamroll its way through & impose its vision on everyone else. Turkey is big & important enough for the US to take notice.

    This is the way North Korea should be treated too, esp. now it is a nuclear state.

  • Gold51

    Both sides will make up and be “great friends” as usuale, thier chums, can’t be without each other and both importantly are NATO members.
    Turkey will continou being a double agent and a nuisance in the NATO camp and it will be tolerated because America is still stuck in the cold war era, desperate to keep outdated NATO alive.

    • HighTide

      Except that Turkey has the second largest army in NATO that cannot do without her in this specific location.

      • Gold51

        Many things can go wrong and are going wrong.
        Stick around. Its becoming interesting.
        Turkey has always had the second largest militery force in Nato.
        Thats probably the biggest US “problem”.

        • HighTide

          And yours.

