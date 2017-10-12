Unesco says it regrets US decision to leave its organisation

October 12th, 2017

File photo: The logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) is seen in front of its headquarters in Paris

Unesco, the cultural and educational agency of the United Nations, expressed regret on Thursday over the United States’ official decision to leave its organisation.

“After receiving official notification by the United States Secretary of State, Mr Rex Tillerson, as Unesco Director-General, I wish to express profound regret at the decision of the United States of America to withdraw from Unesco,” said Unesco director general Irina Bokova in a statement.

Bokova added that the US decision marked a loss for multilateralism and for the UN family.

The United States had cancelled its substantial budget contribution to Unesco in 2011 in protest at a decision to grant the Palestinians full membership.

