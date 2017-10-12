Our View: Browder case reveals Cyprus’ subservience to Russia

October 12th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 9 comments

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou seems to be apologising to the Russians despite their blatant interference in our justice system

THE CYPRUS Republic received a public censure from the government of the Russian Federation on Tuesday for not satisfying a dubious legal request.

In a threatening statement, Russia’s foreign ministry reprimanded the Cyprus state, for blocking entry to a team of Russians that were to carry out investigations on the island, and questioned a court decision. Russia questioned the explanation of the Cypriot authorities that they had stopped the team of investigators entering because of legal action taken by William Browder, a financier and activist, in the Cyprus courts.

The statement said: “We have serious doubts regarding the legality of this decision, which was publicised before the court issued a decision on Mr Browder’s action, and as to whether the decision was taken independently.”

Displaying its contempt for rule of law, the foreign ministry added: “Such actions by our Cypriot partners are at odds with the level and nature of our bilateral and interstate relations, which are characterised by a high level of trust and mutual support, as illustrated by intensive political contacts at all levels, especially at the highest.”

The most embarrassing aspect of this story was the Cyprus government’s contrite response, smacking of servility, to this blatant interference by Russia in the course of justice. Justice minister Ionas Nicolaou, said that on receiving the request for legal assistance from the office of the Russian attorney-general the instructions were given to the police to do all the preparatory work, including arranging the arrival of investigators from Russia.

The execution of this request was suspended because of the pending court case – Browder’s lawyer had applied for the termination of the investigation on the grounds it was politically-motivated – said an apologetic Ionas in his statement.

He assured Moscow that on no account should this be considered as an end to the co-operation between the Cypriot and Russian authorities in this case as it would continue immediately after the court case. This is how our justice minister responds to another country’s blatant interference in our justice system.

The Russian government is conducting an investigation into the sale of Gazprom shares, 10 years ago, by Cypriot subsidiaries of Hermitage Capital that was controlled by Browder, whom the Russian authorities are pursuing for political reasons.

Two years ago, in an unprecedented move, Cypriot police accompanied by Russian investigators raided the Nicosia law office representing Browder. The financier had exposed the persecution by the Russian authorities of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Russian prison after being tortured and denied medical care, for exposing a $230 million tax fraud.

Interpol has repeatedly denied Russia’s request to investigate Browder, while the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe asked member-states, three years ago, to deny co-operation with Russia on this matter.

Cyprus is the only member-state that has opened its doors to Russia, once again illustrating its subservience to Moscow, a subservience the Putin government has come to take for granted, if his foreign ministry’s censorious statement is anything to go by.

 

 

 

  • Mike

    Could you imagine the turmoil and chaos in our financial sector if Russian investigators found and confiscated Russian money out of Cyprus. Amazing how many Russian Billionaires there now are seeing that there were not any or anywhere near it just a few years ago.

  • almostbroke

    The old maxim applies here ‘no man can serve two masters ‘ for Cyprus which is it going to be, Russia or Greece ?

    • Mike

      Don’t forget that we are simultaneously trying to appease the EU too. However we are past masters of ‘smoke and mirrors’ so we should manage it.

      • almostbroke

        That kind of puts Greece on the hind tit , the EU and Russia ‘ponied up ‘ bail out money

    • Vova Khavkin

      The puppet government will serve as many masters as there are willing to pay, provided the price is right. And, of course, any Orthodox master.

  • Roof Tile

    I think that the summary is spot on. Russia will push and push until Cyprus capitulates- and they will capitulate to everything Moscow requests (demands), because too much money is at stake for the greedy bankers, lawyers and politicians.

  • Veritas

    To respect the justice system in another country as well as the freedom of the press (remember the Russian Ambassador) isn’t a priority for Mr Putin.
    But anyone opposing the “evil” West is an excuse for many to accept this unacceptable behaviour by Russia.
    Money, illegal or legal, is the number one priority in RoC.

  • hornet

    take it easy CM – CY caught in the middle of US-RU undeclared conflict in this browder affair…

    we understand that CM would only be satisfied when CY becomes subservient to the sultanate and the brits

  • AnalogMind

    I get it. So despite Russia being a major player in the ROC tourism market, we should be like Turkey and shoot a Russian plane out the air every once in a while so that Russia doesn’t think they “own” us. Yeah, why do we behave like a sultanate and tell Russia to take a hike?

