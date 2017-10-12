A whole lot of soul

Paphos gets ready to receive another international singer who pays tribute to some of the greats on Monday, when soul singer Hayley-Ria Christian will be making the Bonamare Beach Bar sparkle and shine with musical notes and lots of pizzazz.

For the past decade, award nominee Christian has toured the world, performing her soulfully inspired live show which, capped by her personality and passion, has been wowing audiences time after time.

Christian is an accomplished musical theatre performer (she has a Musical Theatre Diploma with Honours from the North Cheshire Theatre School) who has most recently been seen playing the lead role in Sister Act – a role for which she received a National Operatic and Dramatic Association nomination, as well as being invited to privately audition for the founder of Motown.

The soulful singer not only possesses a superb voice, she can also play the piano and saxophone, and is also a songwriter. Put all this together and you have a lady who can perform a variety of songs while providing a great show.

Expect some great performances of hits from the 80s, Motown and hits by Whitney Houston, all performed by the extremely talented Christian and her live band.

Hayley-Ria Christian

Performance by the tribute singer. October 16. Bonamare Beach Bar, Paphos. 7.30pm. €22.50 including a buffet dinner. Tel: 99-039127