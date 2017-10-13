Aguero returns to full training after taxi crash

October 13th, 2017 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Aguero returns to full training after taxi crash

Sergio Aguero was injured in a car crash in Amsterdam last month and missed City's 1-0 win over champions Chelsea and both of Argentina's 2018 World Cup qualifiers but returned to light training for the league leaders

Striker Sergio Aguero has completed a full training session with Manchester City and could be available for Saturday’s Premier League game against Stoke City, two weeks after sustaining a broken rib in a road accident.

The 29-year-old was injured in a taxi crash in Amsterdam last month and missed City’s 1-0 win over champions Chelsea and both of Argentina’s 2018 World Cup qualifiers but returned to light training for the league leaders earlier this week.

“Back to training. I am ready!” Aguero said on his verified Twitter account, alongside pictures of him and his team-mates in action during Thursday’s session.

Aguero is City’s top-scorer with six goals in as many Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, who lead the standings on 19 points after seven fixtures.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close