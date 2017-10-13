Border checks to stay in Europe weary of attacks, migration

October 13th, 2017 Europe, World 4 comments

Border checks have become the new reality over the last two years

Border controls inside what should normally be Europe’s cherished zone of free travel are here to stay for now, EU ministers said on Friday, citing continued terrorist threats and the need to control migration.

Germany, France, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Norway told their Schengen zone peers they will extend until mid-May internal frontier checks first put in place in 2015 to counter unprecedented levels of migrantion and Islamist attacks.

At a meeting of European Union interior ministers in Luxembourg, Germany’s Thomas de Maiziere said Berlin was still committed to freedom of movement, “but at the moment we cannot do without checks.”

“The reason is the tense security situation in Europe with regards to international terrorism and the still inadequate protection of our external borders,” he said.

France, which imposed emergency border controls after Islamist attackers killed 130 people in Paris in November, 2015, also wants to keep them in place.

“The issues around terrorism are still extremely important for us,” French Interior Minister Gerard Colomb said. “France wants to extend border controls by six months.”

The other four countries announced the same move, citing “serious threat to public policy or internal security” before the authorisation to impose the border checks expires next month.

Nearly all EU states consider the free-travel Schengen area as a major benefit of decades of European integration, and are keen to avoid disruptions to travel and trade.

But border checks have become the new reality over the last two years and the bloc is working on changing its laws to allow for the introduction of such measures more easily and for longer periods.

  • Paranam Kid

    Pandering to the electorate. The whole idea of Schengen is to screen new arrivals at the outside borders. If that is done correctly, as mutually agreed, then the inside border checks are pointless.

    If on the other hand those checks are not giving the expected results, then the answer is NOT to bring back inside borders but to improve the outside border check procedure.

  • Monica

    Merkel & the EU ‘Elite’ have a lot to answer for !
    So they keep the borders for now …….. and open them again later (so the foreign criminals can keep moving between countries in the EU) ?
    There are enough ‘home-grown’ criminals in each nation, without giving free access to more.
    Schengen borders are like a sieve anyway.
    Not clever !!!

    • Cydee

      She might be told to change her mind next time it’s reviewed,

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Change her mind about what exactly ? The border checks are a response to terrorism. They are not a response to whether freedom of movement is about to be dropped and it is not about stopping “criminals” in general. Criminals do not enter their profession on their passport as “professional criminal” so that a cursory glance at their passport will give them away. They’re a lot smarter than that. Nor do they carry the tools of their trade with them or tattoo themselves with the names of the nicks they’ve occupied as “guests of her majesty”!
        This is a sensible and innocuous article about what’s happening in Europe because of terrorism and it takes a pretty warped mind to try and make open borders the cause of terrorism or the case of Monica the cause of crime in general!

