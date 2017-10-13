Brothers to face trial over Limassol bombings

Two brothers, both National Guards non-commissioned officers, aged 44 and 40, were referred on Friday for trial to the Criminal Court for their alleged involvement in a ring hired to place explosive devices to destroy property in Limassol.

The trial is set to begin on December 18.

The 44-year-old was remanded in custody for eight days last week in connection with six such attacks, along with his 40-year-old brother, also a soldier, who was detained for three days on evidence that he was involved in one of the cases.

On Friday, when their remands expired, the two were referred for trial to the Criminal Court; the 44-year-old for two cases concerning an explosion on the car of an army major on June 2014, and on the car of a 57-year-old woman last month, and the 40-year-old for the first case.

The younger brother had allegedly threatened the major that he would have his brother bomb him over differences the two men had. The major reportedly told police he didn’t report this threat back in 2014 because he was afraid the 40-year-old would retaliate.

After police re-opened the case following the other bombings, the major told police what had happened in 2014.

The 40-year-old was released after posting a €50,000 bail and handing over his travel documents, while his brother will remain under custody in the central prisons until his trial.