Champions Apoel kick-off weekend action in Cyprus

The Cyprus football championship resumes this Friday following the international break, with Apoel’s game against third-placed Doxa Katokopias brought forward by 24 hours due to the Nicosia club’s home clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League next Tuesday.

The game will be played behind closed doors with the champions serving the last game of a ban that was rolled over from last season.

Additionally, the match will not be played at Apoel’s home GSP stadium due to resurfacing of the turf and will instead be played at the GSZ stadium in Larnaca.

Apoel unexpectedly dropped points in their first few games and cannot afford to drop any more especially as they face a couple of very tough games in the league after this one, against AEK and Apollon.

Apoel coach Giorgos Donis will be pleased to see that his injury list is getting shorter but it is unlikely that he will risk either Carlao or Embezilio, who returned to full training a couple of days ago, with such a difficult schedule ahead.

Doxa sit proudly in third place but their 10 points were collected from the teams that are expected to fight for first division survival. In their two games against ‘top teams’ they lost hands down.

Their Cypriot coach and former Apoel player Loukas Hadjiloucas was dealt a severe blow in his preparation for the match as he lost his most influential midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko through injury.

Kick-off is at 7pm.