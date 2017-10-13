Chardonnay with a Cyprus Passport

The noble grape of Chardonnay would have been said to be 30 plus years old if it had a passport. It is the most diverse – and most planted – white wine grape in the world. It’s used for everything from rich Sonoma Chardonnay to the light-and-zesty Blanc de Blancs Champagne. Get to know the wide variety of styles of Chardonnay and it is a simple matter to pinpoint the one that is perfect for you.

In Cyprus Chardonnay is not widely planted, with the majority of that that is found in the Paphos region. We have our own style of Chardonnay, most not in oak, a bit more herbal and less buttery. But the aromatic and flavour profile do not change much and recently more effort has gone into planting more Chardonnay in high altitude vineyards. This week I have sampled various Chardonnays to give a complete picture on the (mostly) 2016 vintage.

2016 Mystis Winery, P.G.I. Pafos

There is no denying that Mystis Chardonnay is becoming one of Cyprus’ favourite white wines although it cannot be found in large quantities. Vinified for three months in oak, it has enticing aromas of vanilla, banana, melon, papaya and mango, which are layered with baked apples, crème brule, butter and a slight minerality. Those scents are echoed as flavours on the creamy, rich palate, along with peach, pie crust and baking spices. The long, smooth finish is marked by mouthwatering acidity. The wine’s smooth and textured finish pairs well with a smoked turkey and avocado sandwich on a toasted rustic French bread. €13.40, Vinocultura

2015 Kyperounda Winery, Epos, P.G.I. Limassol

Kyperounda bottlings are rarely if ever governed by cautious restraint and more typically aim, as this one so convincingly does, for ripeness, extravagant oak and fruity weight when matured. Epos comes from cool-climate vineyards near Kyperounda, over 1,000 meters. The Chardonnay fruit is aged in French oak barrels, which seems to be the perfect marriage for showcasing this wine’s rich fruit. Intense, focused and complex. Pink grapefruit, fresh fig and pear aromas are enhanced by elements of spice and vanilla, contributing additional depth and intrigue. Flavours of lemon curd, marzipan and white peach evolve in the mouth, enlivened by beautifully balanced natural acidity. Enjoy this wine by itself or with a range of cuisines. The wine’s rich texture and flavour pair wonderfully with rich seafood like lobster, crab and salmon and it’s equally compatible with poultry, mushrooms and pork. €14, Photiades Distributors

2016 Tsangarides Winery, P.G.I. Pafos

The only medium dry Chardonnay on the list comes from biologically cultivated vines. Balanced, rich and harmonious, this is what makes Chardonnay such a delicious and popular varietal. Aromas of white flowers, toasty notes of butterscotch, baked pear and red apple fill the senses. The spice really stands out after a couple of swirls of the glass with nutmeg and allspice. The mouth feel is broad and expansive with juicy, delicious acidity that is not flabby or over oaked. The balance between fruit, oak and acid is harmonious from start to finish. An elegant and refined wine that begs for Asian flavours and is an excellent aperitif too. €9

2016 Domaine Argyrides, P.G.I. Limassol

Yet another elegant, medium-bodied Chardonnay. This is an attractive, open-knit Chardonnay ready to drink now and over the next few years. Light straw hue with expressive aromas of citrus zest and lime-blossom, melon, mango and banana, all are highlighted by honeysuckle and wet flint. The palate is heightened by a compelling, site-specific volcanic minerality, textural salinity and precise acidity that carry brilliantly through the finish. A true expression of the grape. Try this with yoghurt marinated chicken souvlaki or herbed crusted cod or pasta with salmon and light cream sauce. €10.35

2016 Tsiakkas Winery, P.G.I. Limassol

Pale straw yellow colour. The nose opens with bursts of orange blossoms and hints of lemon cream pie. The palate is full yet bright, offering a pleasant viscosity and subtle notes of kiwi. The clean finish adds an exclamation point with elegance. The perfect balance of body and acidity makes this an ideal food wine. It will shine with light dishes featuring shellfish, grilled fish, chicken or pasta with spring vegetables Alfredo. Fresh tarragon as an accent herb works quite well. €9.50

2016 Domaine Hadjiantonas, P.G.I. Pafos

Although the winery is in Limassol the fruit is sourced from Paphos. The fermented juice is aged in oak barrels for three months which seems to be the perfect marriage for showcasing this wine’s rich fruit. On the nose it offers notes of ripe apricots, honeydew melon and grapefruit with touches of brioche and toasted almonds. Medium-bodied, it has a pleasantly creamy texture with tons of stone fruit and citrus flavours, finishing long. Awesome value! The Hadjiantonas Chardonnay matches perfectly with most fish dishes and crustaceans. In its youth, open this wine relatively chilled and served as an aperitif. €11.50

2016 Ktima ΚΕΟ Chardonnay – Xynisteri P.G.I. Limassol

This is a blend that is becoming very popular. This light greenish-yellow Chardonnay stands out for its fine, delicate structure and good balance and the Xynisteri adds to the complexity and character with its herbal, green aromas. The fresh and complex nose further offers aromas of mandarin, grapefruit, orange blossom, white peach and light notes of pear. The palate impresses with a vibrant acidity and its characteristic minerality. It pairs well with roast or grilled chicken with herbs, white fish souvlaki or white fish in cream and herb sauces. €9.50

2016 Kamanterena Winery, Stroumbeli, P.G.I. Pafos

This Chardonnay is pale gold in colour and exhibits bright fruits and flowery aromas. It opens with aromas of fresh apple, brioche, pear and pineapple. It is a medium-bodied Chardonnay and on the palate it displays flavours of tropical fruit, citrus, grapefruit and a touch of vanilla although it did not age in oak. The mouth feel is silky yet vibrant and has a long, lingering finish. It is a perfect accompaniment to poultry, seafood or for sipping on its own. €7.50