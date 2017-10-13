Elections in north likely early next year

Elections are likely to take place early in 2018

The two largest parties in the north – the ruling National Unity Party (UDP) and the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) – have reached consensus on the proposed date for early elections, it emerged on Friday.

Although no parliamentary decision has formally been made yet, UDP leader Huseyin Ozgurgun consented to a proposal by CTP leader Tufan Erhurman to set the election for January 7.

The so-called legislative elections, which produce the ‘assembly’ and the ‘cabinet’ of the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, had been originally set for April, but the ruling parties were forced to relent amid mounting pressure from the opposition and accusations that the ‘government’ no longer enjoys popular support.

Later on Friday, Serdar Denktash’s Democratic Party, the junior partner in the fragile ‘government’ coalition, announced it is on board with the new date.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the problem with the informal agreement is that a proposed amendment to the electoral law, which is currently under discussion at a sub-committee of the so-called ‘assembly’ must, within 15 days of conclusion of the discussion, be forwarded to a body called the ‘supreme electoral council’, and from there to the ‘assembly’ plenum.

If approved, the CTP must then submit its proposal to conduct the elections on January 7, and these must then be held within 60 days of approval of the proposed date.

The tight deadlines notwithstanding, the elections will most likely be held early next year with the political world in the north already in turmoil.

  • HighTide

    Unlike Turkey, the TRNC has a strong socialist following with a party that competes for leadership. There are approx. 180.000 citizens eligible to vote.
    All past national elections were certified democratic and fair by UN and EU.

    • AnalogMind

      Then Akinci will be re-elected. Wait, we both know this is not going to happen. So if both of us know that the north will produce a new kid for negotiation purposes who is not a socialist, then how does this socialist explanation sticks? If the north was socialist then Talat would be representing you forever and perhapsChristofias would be your best buddy for a possible solution. Are you telling me that your political combos in the north are not manipulated? Do you think that I have Tillerson’s IQ?

      • HighTide

        Read below, you dummy. These are not presidential elections, but for a new parliament. Your ignorance does not hold you back from making silly comments. Stick with Breitbart news.

        • AnalogMind

          I would like you to explain to me how the socialist north would not be dominated by the CTP after the new elections which have nothing to do with elections in the south.

          • HighTide

            This is my last response to a self declared nincompoop.
            All TRNC governments in the past have been formed by several parties in a coalition, since no single party achieves absolute majority. The election issues are those of the TRNC and not that of the South. There is no correlation. Why don’t you go and get yourself informed before writing nonsense?

            • AnalogMind

              This makes no sense. You know that the north is totally dependent on Turkey for its fiscal existence. Therefore Turkey tells you whatever you have to do and you have to obey because you have no other option. You personally, are a Kemalist, against Erdogan and in favor of your military secularism. All you talk about is partition and now you want me to believe that you have a democratic process in the north?

  • AnalogMind

    These elections are just for show, right? We all know that the north is occupied territory so all elections there are heavily engineered. In fact they are so much engineered to reflect the opposite political spectrum of the legitimate elections in the south. When the south elects Left the north elects Right and vice versa. It’s a game played to confuse those not in the know that somehow the north is free to vote as it pleases. So Anastasiades is on the same idological party as Merkel. Expect the north to vote in return some leftist since the idologies of the Left are an area where Turkey could score easy goals.

    • HighTide

      One of the most uninformed and wacky comments from you ever.

      • Paranam Kid

        Ever?

        • HighTide

          Maybe not.

      • AnalogMind

        You mean to tell me that these new “elections” are not motivated by elections in the south? And that Akinci is not trying at all costs not to have to face Anastasiades in reunification talks? Akinci now is a failed candidate. Time to place another puppet and pretend to have talks with the south so that the international community does not find fault with you. That’s the game and you very well know it.

        Answer this simple question: what are the chances that Akinci and Anastasiades will engage in talks again? Below zero, right? And that’s the essence of the north; you have a reactive entity posing as government whose main purpose is to promote the aims of Turkey. Or is this a lie?

        • HighTide

          You don’t understand a thing. Akinci is president, not prime minister, and he is and not up for election. It’s the members of parliament that will be voted in. This will result in a new (or old) prime minister. Political parties in the TRNC are not influenced by southern politics but by local issues. You are totally uniformed of the political landscape here and should refrain from making a fool of yourself.

          • AnalogMind

            Yes, right. Members of the socialist parliament would be voted in. We will then have a socialist north which is totally independent of Turkey; in fact Turkey being there is just an accident.

            • HighTide

              Once more you do not hold back to show your ignorance. The socialist party has a strong showing since many years and is one of the leading parties in the TRNC, independent from Turkey and disliked there. The present speaker of parliament is a Socialist.
              Why don’t you educate yourself instead of looking stupid?

              • AnalogMind

                Yeah, right. Your resufling of the political deck has nothing to do with the legitimate elections of the south. There are just socialist moves which are disliked by Turkey.

    • The True Cypriot

      Utter rubbish, but not unexpected.

