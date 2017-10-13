English language exit talk was only banter, says EU’s Juncker

EC President Juncker participates in a debate during the plenary session of the EESC in Brussels

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was only joking when he said the English language was on the way out in Europe due to Brexit, he said on Friday.

“Slowly but surely English is losing importance in Europe,” Juncker told a conference in Florence in May, speaking in English before then switching to French and drawing applause from his audience.

Asked on Friday if French would indeed be the future language of Europe, Juncker said in English: “It’s always dangerous to make jokes about that.”

“I gave a speech in Florence in May and I was saying as English is slowly disappearing from Europe I will express myself in French. The French were happy. The British – I had a shitstorm coming from the other side of the Channel,” he told students in his native Luxembourg.

Juncker has had something of a love-hate relationship with Britain since becoming head of the EU executive almost three years ago in the face of objections from then Prime Minister David Cameron.

Brexit has however raised some questions about the future status of English within the bloc, since once Britain leaves it will not be the official language of any member state for EU purposes.

It is a native language in Ireland and Malta but countries can only nominate one for EU use and they chose Gaelic and Maltese respectively.

The EU recognises 24 official languages and three — English, French and German — as working languages.

In French, Luxembourg-born Juncker added: “I think that the European Union’s linguistic regime gives the different languages equality, except Luxembourgish.”

  • Gold51

    Junker is such an obnoxious annoying crimson of a human.
    Always drunk, kissing everybody with his hovering hand everywhere.
    Always sarcastic to democratically elected politicians.
    Nigel from UKIP has no problem telling this clown in the language he understand, what he thinks of him.!

  • Banjo

    Perhaps the EU will need to negotiate the right to use the English language.

  • AnalogMind

    English is a global language that has no equal.

  • Douglas

    English remains the International language for business, Juncker is not fit for purpose but was voted in by secret EU ballot.

    • Pc

      Well, that very much depends on the part of the world you are in. In Africa and South- and Middle America, English will not get you very far. French and Spanish carry much more weight there. Also, this isn’t about what business language to use, but what diplomatic language to use.

      That said, I think with Britain leaving the EU, some countries may wish to file for a change in their official EU language. Malta and Eire only chose what they chose because Britian had already secured English for them. Everyone in the EU can see that it would be silly to drop English. And it may not even come to that if Britain stays part of the common market.

      • Roof Tile

        I think you will find the most of eastern and southern Africa uses English, as well as a number of West African countries. If European businesses want to trade with most of the world, (Hispanic countries excepted) they will still promote English, or risk being sidelined.

        I write for international businesses and almost without exception, they all want their copy in English first, followed the country where they are based, then Chinese, then Russian, then Arabic. For the most part anyway.

        I can’t see Britain leaving the EU having any effect on the dominance of English in international communication – except by petty diplomats.

      • Monica

        I think you have forgotten …. The ‘Common Market’ no longer exists !

    • Pc

      Juncker was voted in by the EU parliament after he ran as his party’s nominee for the European Commission. His party won the election, so he got the job. Funnily enough that is how most countries choose their government leader.

      • Evergreen

        True.

