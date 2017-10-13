The force of the cosmos twirls in paint

The Opus 39 gallery in Nicosia will showcase the latest painting exhibition by Thalia Pontiki under the name Cosmos from Monday.

Founder of an art school in Nicosia under her own name, Pontiki has had the chance to support and inspire her students to “reach their maximum potential enabling them to see the true and authentic artist within them,” she said.

Pontiki has dedicated her life over the last 26 years to the world of art. In this time and through her teaching she has managed to find the perfect outlets of expression along with close relationships with spiritual matters.

She has spent many years studying healing practices and sources – being the thing from which something originates – and during this time she has realised that “all we are is a microcosmic prototype of cosmic expression.”

“The macro cosmic aspect of cosmos is expressed within us,” she continues “existing everywhere we see, touch or feel.”

This never-ending flow of energy that comes from the cosmos, this always changing form which explodes into colour and which spins into endless possibilities of co-creation is what Pontiki captures in each of her paintings.

Commenting further on the exhibition, the artist explained that “my paintings reveal a personal interpretation of emotions regarding ‘Source’, one that sustains us and evolves through us, forming an eternal relationship with everything.”

Cosmos

Solo exhibition by Thalia Pontiki. Opens on October 16 at 7.30pm until October 28. Opus 39 Gallery, 21 Kimonos Street, Nicosia. Monday: 5pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.30pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-424983