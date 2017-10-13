Man charged for 58 burglaries

A 40-year-old man who appeared in court on Thursday has been charged with committing 58 burglaries since 2009.

After an increase in crime in August and September in a Nicosia neighbourhood officers monitored the area, and on 10.45pm on September 27 saw the man moving around suspiciously.

A police check revealed an arrest warrant had been pending against the man since 2009.

During questioning the suspect admitted to committing a total of 58 robberies between 2009 and last month, 42 in Nicosia, nine around Larnaca and seven in the Famagusta district.

He will remain in custody until his trial starts on November 2.

  • almostbroke

    Another ‘anonymous ‘ 40 year old , serial ‘house breaker’ , before the court , that information is not much use to those who were robbed !

    • Spanner Works

      If they know is name, what are they going to do, beat him up?

      • almostbroke

        That would be another crime !

        • Spanner Works

          So why would the need to know their names?

          • almostbroke

            in other countries when a perpetrator appears before the court charged with a crime , it in the public domain , the name of the perpetrator can be published , is it different in Cyprus !

  • jobanana

    Had an arrest warrant pending for 8 years! What a joke. Probably all the police had to do to find him was go to his house!

    • Barry White

      If it was his primary residence, he was protected from all sorts of things. The wheels of Justice etc….

  • Benny bumble

    Good to see that the boys in blue are on the ball, but they were busy catching old dears playing bingo.

