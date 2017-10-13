Man charged for 58 burglaries

A 40-year-old man who appeared in court on Thursday has been charged with committing 58 burglaries since 2009.

After an increase in crime in August and September in a Nicosia neighbourhood officers monitored the area, and on 10.45pm on September 27 saw the man moving around suspiciously.

A police check revealed an arrest warrant had been pending against the man since 2009.

During questioning the suspect admitted to committing a total of 58 robberies between 2009 and last month, 42 in Nicosia, nine around Larnaca and seven in the Famagusta district.

He will remain in custody until his trial starts on November 2.