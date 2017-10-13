Marie-Eleni returns home to Cyprus

Four-year-old Marie-Eleni Grimsrud, who was kidnapped by her Norwegian father last April outside her kindergarten in Nicosia, returned to Cyprus on Friday with her dedicated Facebook page ‘Help us bring her home’ updated with what should be the final chapter of the affair.

“Marie is now in her room, in the arms of grandma and grandpa,” Friday’s Facebook post said.

“In the arms of those who love her and will hold her hand every step of the way. Marie is at home.”

A massive campaign, which included online mobilisation and thousands of fliers across Cyprus urging anyone with information to let the authorities know, as well as cooperation between the Cyprus and Norwegian police, finally ended happily earlier this week, when the father, Torkel Grimsrud, turned himself in and gave up the child in Norway.

Grimsrud was released after being charged.

The family’s lawyer explained that Grimsrud was forced to give up the child after his assets were frozen by a Norwegian court.

The group administrators thanked everyone who helped bring the child home.

“You helped us bring her home – you did,” the post said.

“We salute and thank you. We will all give our Marie the time and space to count her toys, dress up her dolls, cook in her toy kitchen. We will stand by her side, silently and discreetly, proud of her. Marie is at home. Thank you, People.”

The Facebook post added that the child’s mother, ‘delivering lessons of dignity and love to all of us, walked 166 days in the darkness looking for her baby’.

“She fought giants in the dark, but found the light on Tuesday,” it said.

“She hugged her little star and three days later brought it back home.”