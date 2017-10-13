A new cultural platform at the palace

The presidential palace in Nicosia is where a lot of things get done, where leaders make plans, where history can be traced and on Sunday it will be the place where a ballet premiere will give us a glimpse of what is in store for art fans next year.

The premiere comes from the performance arts venture Theatrum Vitae and Russian award-winning choreographer Ilya Jivoi. This artistic innovation – brought about by Rafael Porzycki and Olga Balakleets – strives to bring the world closer together through a fusion of the arts.

The idea behind Theatrum Vitae, according to Porzycki, is to “build a better understanding between people and to make this world a better place to live.” Out of this idea and the meeting between Porzycki and Balakleets grew the concept of “finding a new way of thinking about life, its purpose and creating a new cultural platform which was to be called Theatrum Vitae,” Balakleets said.

What we are about to see on Sunday is just the tip of the iceberg for what is in store for our island in Paphos this summer when the official launch of Theatrum Vitae will surely put our island on the map.

Distinguished world-class ballet star Liudmila Konovalova will be the artist to set the wheels in motion on Sunday, and give us a snippet of the bigger picture to be performed in Paphos under the name The Path of Aphrodite.

This first show will start at the beginning, according to Porzycki “with mythological times when the first humans created a cult of gods and the first story is naturally dedicated to the Goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite.

“Our beautiful performances will therefore inevitably start in Cyprus, in Aphrodite’s home, making a special base for Theatrum Vitae on the island in the future.”

The performance in Paphos will include many internationally established artists, directors, composers, and choreographers. It will be specially designed to fit the location and it will incorporate art and modern technology to pave the way to a new generation of artists and audiences.

Those at the Cyprus-Russia Gala will get the first taste of this ground-breaking artistic experience.

The Cyprus-Russia Gala

A gala with performances from Greek and Russian performers, including dinner. October 15. Presidential Palace, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €100. Tel: 77-777040