October 13th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Nicosia centre road closure causes traffic chaos

The road will remain closed until Sunday morning

The closure of Omirou street, a main street in Nicosia’s city centre, triggered gridlock and traffic chaos in the capital on Friday morning.

At the height of the rush hour, cars were unable to move after the road along the city walls was closed to traffic at 7am.

The municipality said the road had to be closed to connect electricity to a substation at Eleftheria Square situated by the former National Bank building.

“Despite intense efforts to carry out this work at night, this was not possible because of the urgent need to transfer the necessary materials,” a statement by the municipality said.

The works will be in progress until Sunday at 7am with Omirou street remaining closed from Solomou square to Evagoras avenue.

More works are planned in Nicosia for next week. A section of Vassos Lambros street in Kaimakli will be closed from October 16 for 20 weeks to install a storm drainage system and pavement and resurfacing the road.

