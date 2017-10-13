Paphos burglary arrests

October 13th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 2 comments

Paphos burglary arrests

Police arrested two men early on Friday in Paphos in connection with a robbery late on Thursday.

A woman called Paphos police at 11.25pm to report that her apartment had been broken into and various electronic devices, jewellery and money were stolen.

As part of the investigations officers stopped a car three hours later with  a 29-year-old man driver and his 38-year-old passenger.

After the officers found that the driver was not insured they searched the vehicle and seized electronic devices as well as a credit card belonging to the woman who had been robbed.

The two men were arrested.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • noggincy

    Well Done the ever vigilant Paphos Police !

  • Sergey Krasilnikov

    Let me guess, eastern europeans?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close