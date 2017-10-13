Paphos burglary arrests

Police arrested two men early on Friday in Paphos in connection with a robbery late on Thursday.

A woman called Paphos police at 11.25pm to report that her apartment had been broken into and various electronic devices, jewellery and money were stolen.

As part of the investigations officers stopped a car three hours later with a 29-year-old man driver and his 38-year-old passenger.

After the officers found that the driver was not insured they searched the vehicle and seized electronic devices as well as a credit card belonging to the woman who had been robbed.

The two men were arrested.