‘They have to pay’, EU’s Juncker says of Britain

October 13th, 2017 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 7 comments

President of the European Commission Juncker listens at a news conference during the European Union Tallinn Digital Summit in Tallinn

Britain must commit to paying what it owes to the European Union before talks can begin about a future relationship with the bloc after Brexit, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.

“The British are discovering, as we are, day after day new problems. That’s the reason why this process will take longer than initially thought,” Juncker said in a speech to students in his native Luxembourg.

“We cannot find for the time being a real compromise as far as the remaining financial commitments of the UK are concerned. As we are not able to do this we will not be able to say in the European Council in October that now we can move to the second phase of negotiations,” Juncker said.

“They have to pay, they have to pay, not in an impossible way. I’m not in a revenge mood. I’m not hating the British.”

The EU has told Britain that a summit next week will conclude that insufficient progress has been made in talks for Brussels to open negotiations on a future trade deal. London has been hoping and pressing for this to happen at the summit.

  • Mist

    What a horrid chappie, a career politician, never had a job unless it was at public expense. It is because of him and his ilk, europe lost the UK as a member and possibly others will follow.

    • Pc

      Stop sulking and pay what you owe.

      • Monica

        Like the Cypriot NPLs ?

      • Gold51

        What is it the UK owes money for.??
        There is nothing in the agreement betwean the UK and EU to say, if the UK leaves it must pay 100 billion.?!
        The UK has been paying its membership fee… £360 million per week! nothing outstanding and will continou to pay untill it leaves.
        Truth of the matter, the EU is trying to extract money through blackmail.
        EU self elected presidents, have learnt well from master blackmailer “Erdogan”.
        What would Italy, Portugal or Spain have to pay these blackmailers to get thier nations Soverignty back.!!

        • Monica

          The EU is ‘strapped for cash’ due to it’s own mismanagement.
          It’s now desperate to fill it’s enlarging ‘black hole’.

      • Monica

        Show us an itemised account !
        Are you stupid enough to pay a bill without seeing what it is for ?

    • Didier Ouzaid

      Yeah, because there are no ‘career politicians’ in the UK leadership. I dont know from which Uni your political science degree came from, but hopefully there’s a money back guarantee.

