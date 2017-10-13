Pedestrian dies in Limassol traffic accident

An 86-year-old man – Socratis Parmaxis – died on Friday afternoon after being hit by a car driven by another octogenarian in Limassol.

According to the Limassol police, Parmaxis was hit by a car driven by an 83-year-old man at around 2pm while crossing Nikos Pattichis avenue.

Parmaxis died soon after the accident, Limassol traffic police officer, Emilos Kafas said.

He added that the driver holds a valid driver’s licence, and that his breathalyser test indicated zero alcohol in his system.

Police are investigating the conditions of the accident, he said.

This is the fourteenth fatal road accident in Limassol this year Kafas said, in which 16 people died.

He once more urged drivers to be alert when behind the wheel and to pay attention, especially to pedestrians.