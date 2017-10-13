Restaurant review: Buccaneer Restaurant and Bar, Limassol

Despite all the buzz that surrounds the centre of Limassol and its ever changing supply of restaurants and cafés to suit all tastes, it is sometimes worth travelling further afield. The Buccaneer in Erimi is a case in point and is definitely somewhere I will be returning to.

It has an ‘Englishness’ about it that anyone from the UK living in Cyprus might be missing. We went on Quiz Night – to me quiz nights are an English standard but to my companions it was a brilliant new experience after they got over the initial confusion of what to do. The best thing about The Buccaneer is the family experience you get as a customer – there is a camaraderie that is hard to find anywhere else. You feel part of the family if this is your first time there or your hundredth. And that is partly due to the great service.

The menu is what you would expect from a British influenced pub in Cyprus. There is the Cypriot standard of souvlaki but also a wide selection of burgers, ribs and steak; we had a little bit of everything and were not disappointed. Their specialty is the Smoky Rack of Ribs and I must say I understand why. Large portions to fill up even the most demanding of appetites, the ribs some glazed in the restaurant’s special barbeque sauce with salad served geometrically with chips toppling around. It is almost too nice to eat.

The ribs are cooked to perfection, not too dry but also not undercooked and slopped in sauce that always guarantees messy eating. The same principle is applied to the chicken wings served on a bed of potatoes. The call of the pepper steak was something I could not resist and again it did not disappoint – another large portion where the meat is in abundant supply it was also slathered in pepper sauce. With the Pepper Steak, the abundant sauce and its flavour are welcome – there is plenty of it to be mopped up by the accompanying wedges. Another touch of originality is the Buccaneer Burger, a delicious patty served with beautifully melted cheese, bacon and pineapple.

In addition to the extensive menu – there is also homemade steak and chicken pies – they have a great array of both draught and bottled beer (13 to be exact), something that would put a smile on my face any day.

All in all, my night at The Buccaneer, the food, the people, the staff even the quiz night all just worked perfectly together to create a great night out, and isn’t this what we all look for when we want to go out to a restaurant? To kick back, unwind and have a good time. The Buccaneer certainly gets its recipe right and has won a repeat customer in me.

Buccaneer Restaurant and Bar, Limassol

SPECIALTY Pub food

WHERE the Buccaneer, 3 Kyriakou Matsi Street, Erimi, Limassol

CONTACT 25 932794