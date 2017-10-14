Anastasiades seeks second term in office (updated)

Cyprus’ reunification remained his top objective, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday, as he officially announced he would be running for a second term next February.

Giving a rundown of his administration’s achievements to date, Anastasiades, 71, said he was seeking a mandate to finish his work and vision.

“And I have no doubt that whatever the differences that divide us today, what unites us is the vision and duty that the person who succeeds me in 2023, if of course the people renew my mandate, will receive a state that is free, modern, and fully compatible with our people’s expectations.”

The president said his vision was kept alive by the possibility of the Cypriot people, Greek and Turkish Cypriots, to one day be able to share the benefits of a prosperous country without foreign armies and guarantees, a homeland whose legitimate citizens would freely plan for the future.

“Cyprus’ reunification remains my top goal,” he told hundreds of supporters who gathered at the Nicosia conference centre.

The president said his second term would continue to be distinguished by the passion, stubbornness, but also the strong will to co-operate with everybody.

“I call on everyone to join forces so that with steady steps forward, we can build a safe future for our children and grandchildren.”

Anastasiades was widely credited with leading a renewed bid to reunite the island, but following the collapse of the talks, he was accused of sacrificing Cyprus’ future for the presidential elections.

“Failure to reach a solution is not in the interests of either Greek or Turkish Cypriots, and naturally, not of Turkey either. I want to believe Turkey will see the benefits of a solution,” Anastasiades said.

The talks collapsed in July after the sides failed to agree on the status of Turkish forces on the island, as well as intervention rights of Turkey in Cyprus stemming from a 1960 independence treaty.

As things stand, Anastasiades will be running against three other contenders, Nicolas Papadopoulos, Stavros Malas, and Giorgos Lillikas.

The early days of his presidency in 2013 were marked by a financial meltdown triggered by the exposure of the island’s banks to indebted Greece and fiscal slippage.

The island required a €10bln international bailout contingent upon winding down one commercial bank and seizing deposits in a second.

Cyprus made a successful exit from the programme in 2016.

 

Michele Kambas contributed to this report

 

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    The poor guy has no money, no estate to talk about and is a genuine hardworking honest president.

    Vote for him, he deserves your support

  • kypselian

    let us face the truth that hurts many of you: Anastasiades took presidency from Christofias while the country was on the brink of bankruptcy. the truth that hurts everyone is that he mamaged to manage the failing economy and saved the country from going bankrupt. The economy now is in good shape and back to growth. Economy is good=re election.

    • Veritas

      With the kind help of EU.

      • kypselian

        doesnt matter who helped. what i know is that the EU was begging christofias to ask for help and he refused until the country was about to fail.

  • Neroli

    Really! As if we didn’t know! Let’s see what other lies he can come up with

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    What a lot of cobblers! Guess it’s a shock (not) this so called ‘fake news’.

    “The president said his second term would continue to be distinguished by the passion, stubbornness, but also the strong will to co-operate with everybody.”

    Should Read:

    ‘The president’ said his 2nd term will continue to be distinguished by Passion (AKA tantrums), stubbornness (aka pig-headiness) & strong will to cooperate with everybody (aka inflexibility and obstinacy).

    • AnalogMind

      You can vote for someone else but Anastasiades will never lose this election. It’s a very simple formula. Economy good = re-election.

      • Oh Come ON!

        Anastasiades = best of a bad bunch, more like!!

        • AnalogMind

          Of course you understand that Anastasiades will not get any votes at a CM comment section. He already got the votes he needs to get and that’s a fact. If there is a better candidate for the job now would be a good time for such person to emerge. But as you can probably understand, the vote calculations have already been made and trying to change them at this point is a very hard task.

      • Neroli

        There’s isn’t anyone worth voting for

      • kypselian

        i cant but agree 100%

  • AnalogMind

    o.k. let’s wake up a bit on the reunification talk subject.

    It’s irrelevant what Anastasiades and his counterpart in the north say or could achieve. It does not work this way. At a community leader level they can agree on anything they want. But then comes the simultaneous referendum on both the north and south which will show what the people want. And then the people want will probably nullify the results of a contrived negotiation.

    Therefore, what do the polls say about the reunification in the north? what in the south?

    If either the north or the south does not want reunification then the UN must be notified.

    There is no particular reason to play this blame game that “oh, we were ready to agree but the other side didn’t want to”.

    Let’s get serious people. What exactly the independent polls say on reunification?

    My view is that only a grass roots effort will achieve reunification if that’s what the people want. Take the governments out of the equation (especially the one controlled by Turkey) and go straight to the people. Do the true Cypriots (TCs and GCs) want to reunify or not? Show it on paper. No opinions please.

    • Brian Whiffen

      according to Mark Twain there are 3 types of lie, “There are lies, damned lies and statistics.” but in the modern day there is a fourth, Opinion polls, there are too many ways pollsters can skew the results depending on who commissions them, the wording of any question, and the social demographics of those asked.

      • AnalogMind

        I wouldn’t be interested in commissioned polls. There are independent organizations out there which can conduct the same pole in the north and the south and find out what the voters want. This also would be a good guide for the politicians whose job is to deliver what their voters want. Call it an honesty guide which all politicians must follow.

  • AnalogMind

    Expected; shoo-in.

  • Brian Whiffen

    Oh what a surprise….. and no one saw it coming, [deliberately blowing re-unification talks, holding back on legislation to privatise, increasing the number of government employees, & etc to buy votes] he must think all the electorate are as thick as short planks.

  • Evergreen

    Yes and with a fantastic groundwork for winning the second term. If he had done even half of it for the negotiations, there would be a possibility of some amicable solution.

  • cyprus observer

    Some of us might just believe some of this stuff……if only we could see some concrete evidence of trying to make it happen.

