Anastasiades seeks second term in office (updated)

Cyprus’ reunification remained his top objective, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Saturday, as he officially announced he would be running for a second term next February.

Giving a rundown of his administration’s achievements to date, Anastasiades, 71, said he was seeking a mandate to finish his work and vision.

“And I have no doubt that whatever the differences that divide us today, what unites us is the vision and duty that the person who succeeds me in 2023, if of course the people renew my mandate, will receive a state that is free, modern, and fully compatible with our people’s expectations.”

The president said his vision was kept alive by the possibility of the Cypriot people, Greek and Turkish Cypriots, to one day be able to share the benefits of a prosperous country without foreign armies and guarantees, a homeland whose legitimate citizens would freely plan for the future.

“Cyprus’ reunification remains my top goal,” he told hundreds of supporters who gathered at the Nicosia conference centre.

The president said his second term would continue to be distinguished by the passion, stubbornness, but also the strong will to co-operate with everybody.

“I call on everyone to join forces so that with steady steps forward, we can build a safe future for our children and grandchildren.”

Anastasiades was widely credited with leading a renewed bid to reunite the island, but following the collapse of the talks, he was accused of sacrificing Cyprus’ future for the presidential elections.

“Failure to reach a solution is not in the interests of either Greek or Turkish Cypriots, and naturally, not of Turkey either. I want to believe Turkey will see the benefits of a solution,” Anastasiades said.

The talks collapsed in July after the sides failed to agree on the status of Turkish forces on the island, as well as intervention rights of Turkey in Cyprus stemming from a 1960 independence treaty.

As things stand, Anastasiades will be running against three other contenders, Nicolas Papadopoulos, Stavros Malas, and Giorgos Lillikas.

The early days of his presidency in 2013 were marked by a financial meltdown triggered by the exposure of the island’s banks to indebted Greece and fiscal slippage.

The island required a €10bln international bailout contingent upon winding down one commercial bank and seizing deposits in a second.

Cyprus made a successful exit from the programme in 2016.

Michele Kambas contributed to this report