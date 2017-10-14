Celebrating Baha’u’llah

For two-days next week, all those who wish to celebrate 100 years since the birth of Baha’u’llah – the founder of the Baha faith – can do so through a number of events set in Nicosia, Limassol and Famagusta.

From October 20-22 the celebrations will be carried out all around the world to commemorate the bicentenary of the birth of Baha’u’llah.

Baha’u’llah claimed to be the prophetic fulfilment of Babism, a 19th-century outgrowth of Shaykhism, and, in a broader sense to be a Manifestation of God.

During his life he suffered terrible persecution, imprisonment and exile as he proclaimed the need for all religions to work together to establish the promised age of world peace. Baha’u’llah said that unless women and men could “work together like the two wings of the bird of humanity” the world could not fly forward to peace and prosperity.

In Nicosia, Limassol, Famagusta and in villages, the two-day celebrations will include concerts, film screenings, theatrical performances, receptions, bus trips and other activities for everyone of all ages, races, and religions.

For details of the events contact [email protected] or call 97-747186.

Baha’u’llah

