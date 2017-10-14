Every artist beats to their own drum

There is a nip in the air and the wind of change is also changing our entertainment scene. Instead of hitting the road and heading to the beach, we are now more inclined to stay indoors and enjoy a film, a play or an exhibition, which is just as well because next week there are a wide range of exhibitions to choose from.

Starting off in Paphos on Wednesday the art world will be rocking with the solo exhibition It’s Only Rock and Roll by Duncan Lamb at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre.

The exhibition portrays how music and art are one and the same thing for Lamb, as they both feed the heart and soul and directly respond to the human experience. As a designer, artist and illustrator, Lamb creates in this collection a body of work that creates a pop portrait and makes our eyes dance.

Lamb, from the UK, works in a number of mediums, and mainly uses airbrush and graphite. His work covers a wide genre including architectural and illustrative. His diverse work includes wall murals, posters, car and motorbike bodies and illustrations and designs for books.

The artist has worked in Amsterdam, Brussels, Seoul and London. He was the Head of London Transport Architects Department and during this period he designed such iconic stations as Tottenham Court Road, Oxford Circus, Bank, Monument and Waterloo and won two silver medals for architecture.

On the opening night of the exhibition, there will be a reception and live music by Davey Woodford.

The art world in Limassol will see even more sun, sea and sand on Thursday with the opening of the solo exhibition by Andrea Evan.

The exhibition Sun. Sea. Sand will use these three elements to bring to light the artist’s interactions and observations in everyday life. Evan’s uses the illustration of bodies in casual poses with relaxed facial expressions to contrast the aggressive backgrounds and bold colours in the art work. This juxtaposition draws the viewer in to a whole new experience from the very first piece of work until the last. Her aim is to invite the viewer to explore the relationship between colour and body, not just through the paintings but also through the sense of sight, hearing and touch.

Evan completed a Bachelor of Visual Arts in Florence, Italy, at the Libera Accademia di Belle Arti University in 2014. She has shown her work in Italy, America and Cyprus.

The capital will also be getting into art mode on Thursday when Gallery Gloria will present the second solo exhibition by Andreas Karoussiou.

The second exhibition will bring to the surface emotions, memories and the artist’s moods at the time of creation. These large-scale pastel pieces touch on the theme of existentialism and socio-political subjects. Each image, simple as they are, is seen to rise from the subconscious and bring with them the vibrations of the soul. Because they come from a very personal place, the images echo primitive instincts and energy.

Karoussiou, from Athienou, studied at the School of Fine Arts in Thessaloniki.

It’s Only Rock and Roll

Exhibition of drawings by Duncan Lamb. Opens October 18 at 7pm until October 25. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. Thursday, Friday: 10am – 5pm. Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 10am – 1pm. Tel: 70-002420

Sun. Sea. Sand

Solo exhibition by Andrea Evan. Opens October 19 at 7.30pm until October 25. Chamber, Spartis 12, Limassol. Monday-Friday: 4pm-8pm, Saturday-Sunday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-8pm. Tel: 96-372234

Solo Drawing Exhibition

Exhibition by Andreas Karousiou. Opens October 19 at 7.30pm until November 1. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605