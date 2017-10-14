Our View: Interpretation of statistics shows two sides of the austerity coin

Statistical data is subject to many interpretations. An example was given by the way two newspapers, sitting on opposite sides of the political fence, interpreted the survey, conducted by the state’s statistics service, which showed that household spending was down by 19 per cent in 2015-2016, compared with 2009. Specifically, household expenditure, which was €38,547 in 2009 fell significantly to €31,206 in the period from 2015-2016.

The Akel newspaper, Haravghi, which has been critical of the government’s so-called, neo-liberal economic policies, ran the story under the headline: “Households on the brink of collapse, cutting (spending) on everything to survive.” Pro-government, Alithia’s headline, regarding the same survey, said “We cut waste by 19%”, reporting that ‘the economic crisis brought good housekeeping.’ Haravghi, on the other hand, concluded that households were ‘cutting spending on daily needs in order to survive’.

Both papers were correct to an extent, even though Haravghi showed a bigger inclination for sweeping generalisation. That living standards have fallen since 2009 is indisputable, but are households on the brink of collapse or merely more prudent in their spending? Some households with an income below the national average may have had difficulty making ends meet, but others may have indeed stopped wasting money.

Statistics offer no context, which is why it is so easy to interpret them as you please. In 2009, there was a property bubble and easy credit. High living standards were funded by bank credit, many households living beyond their means. Cyprus has the highest private debt in the EU.

In 2012 the economy went into recession, the banks were in big trouble, wages entered a downward spiral and the property bubble burst. It was inevitable that household spending would fall. The distortion in the market, caused by easy credit and the property bubble, was corrected and the disposable income of households decreased. No government could have stopped the market adjustment, as Akel was implying.

People adapt to changing economic conditions, by changing their spending habits. The biggest spending cuts by households were on leisure (34.1%), clothing and footwear (31.4%) and transport (30%). In other words, people went out less, bought fewer clothes and went for fewer drives in the car. Life may have been a little less comfortable for families in the last few years, but it was not a battle for survival, as Haravghi suggested. In fact, household spending on food and drink (non-alcoholic) remained the same.

In other words, while households, on average, had to survive on a smaller income because of the recession, things