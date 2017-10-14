Man arrested for drugs possession

A 23-year-old man was remanded in custody for eight days in Nicosia on Saturday on suspicion of possession and trafficking of drugs.

The man was arrested on Friday evening after he tried to evade a police check.

Police said the man, who was in his car at the time, was stopped by drug squad officers at 7.40pm. The suspect reversed his vehicle in a bid to escape but crashed into a patrol car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officers searched his car and found 60 grammes of cannabis, a precision scale, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was arrested at the scene and was brought before a court on Saturday which ordered his remand.