A minute with Constantinos Constantinou Singer with Barebone Band

Where do you live?

Limassol

Best childhood memory?

My best childhood memory was when I first went fishing with my grandfather and I caught my first fish!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

My favourite restaurant is Pepe Burro, it’s Mexican and it has an incredible menu whatever I ate there was perfect but my favourite is salmon burrito!

What did you have for breakfast?

I usually eat cornflakes with coconut milk

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a night person. Time spent with people I love

Best book ever read?

I usually don’t buy books if I want something to read I find it on the internet

Favourite film of all time?

The Godfather!

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

My favourite holiday destination was when I went to Holland! Especially Amsterdam. There is an endless choice of things to do! My dream trip is to go to New York. I always wanted to go ever since I was a kid.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I’m listening to Richie Kotzen at the moment. Great voice and artist!!

What is always in your fridge?

Beer

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house is to live in a mansion at the top of the mountain, where at the front you can see the sea and back the forest!!!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Will Smith. Great actor, I like his way of thinking, it motivates me a lot, a great inspiration!!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Stay with the people I love the most!

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is swimming with a great white shark. Someday I will do it haha

Tell me a joke…

What do you call a dog that does magic tricks? A labracadabrador.

