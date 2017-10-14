Realisations through film

Two events next week focus on film as a way of making us view things differently.

The first is the lecture Refraction of history: miracle and rituals by Sofia Bempeza on Wednesday in Nicosia and the second is a film screening of the documentary A Seed for Change in Nicosia on Thursday, in Larnaca on Friday and in Limassol on Sunday all at 7pm.

Bempeza, who will deliver her lecture in English, is an artist and art theorist based in Zurich. Her work (text, performance, interventions, research) is focused on the politics of public spaces, gender identities, divisions of labour, art and knowledge production. Her lecture is part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 events and will focus on the historical documentary L’ Armée Suisse (Robert Rosenthal, 1918) commissioned by the Swiss Military Department and on the unfinished film The Greek Miracle (Demetrios Gaziades, 1921-1922) commissioned by the Hellenic Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The archival research for this project revealed ministry documents related to the film production of The Greek Miracle as well as historic material regarding the political situation in Asia Minor in the beginning of the 20th century.

The Greek documentary A Seed for Change, by Alexandros Iconomides, is about the director’s personal experience through Greece’s financial crisis and his effort for survival.

It all began seven years ago in the midst of global recession, when the director lost his job, which led him through a strenuous quest for survival. Instead of giving up he decided to live differently. This journey to an alternative way of living took him on the discovery of heirloom seeds, natural-organic farming and natural life, and the conclusion that only through growing our own food will we be able to break the vicious cycle of fear.

Refraction of history: miracle and rituals

Lecture by Sofia Bempeza. October 18. Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre, 19 Palias Ilektrikis, Nicosia. 7pm. In English. Tel: 22-797400

A Seed for Change

Screening of the documentary by Alexandros Iconomides. October 19. European University, Nicosia. 7pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 70-007102

October 20. House of Arts and Literature, Larnaca

October 22. Sto Dromo Coffee Shop, Limassol