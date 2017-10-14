Unbeaten Anorthosis and Apollon face off in mouthwatering clash

The most intriguing game in round seven of the Cyprus football championship is the clash between table toppers Anorthosis and championship favourites Apollon at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca.

Second-placed AEK and Omonia have tricky away games against Aris and Ermis Aradippou respectively while AEL are expected to pick up the three points at home to Pafos FC.

Anorthosis, the team with the best defensive record so far (just two goals conceded), will be severely tested at their home ground by Apollon, who boast the most prolific forward line.

They are also the only unbeaten teams in the league, setting up a mouthwatering clash.

Anorthosis coach Ronny Levy will have to do without the suspended Daniel Pranic but otherwise all other players are at his disposal, giving the Israeli coach a pleasant headache as to which players will get the nod to start the game.

Apollon have had a rather indifferent start to the season with two wins and two draws in their opening four games.

However as they have shown in their European encounters, on their day, they are more than a match for any team.

Their lethal forward line is what makes the Limassol team so entertaining to watch and it will be interesting to see how the home side’s mean defence will cope against the likes of Maglica, da Silva, Papoulis and Schembri.

Former Anorthosis idol Nikola Martinez may play against his old team for the first time since leaving them a couple of years ago.

AEK, who are going through a mini-crisis having failed to win in their last three games, travel to Limassol to play Aris.

Aris though are in much bigger trouble as they have yet to win a game and are currently sitting at the foot of the table, level on points with Ethnikos Achnas and Ermis Aradippou.

A draw suits no one and will be disastrous for both sides.

The same can be said for the Ermis Aradippou – Omonia fixture with both sides expecting to have bagged more points at this stage of the season.

However both sides need more time to gel after a host of close-season changes, including changes in managerial personnel.

The minnows of Nicosia and first division new boys Olympiakos have just one defeat so far and they entertain the other newcomers Alki Oroklinis.

In the final weekend game AEL are firm favourites to defeat Pafos FC and consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Champions Apoel kicked off the weekend action on Friday night, beating Doxa Katokopias 2-0 at the GSP stadium, in a game brought forward by 24 hours due to the Nicosia side taking on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Saturday: Anorthosis vs Apollon (6pm), Aris vs AEK (8pm)

Sunday: Ermis vs Omonia (6pm), Olympiakos vs Alki (7pm), AEL vs Pafos FC (8pm)