My agonising eight-hour wait in casualty

By Louise Fowler

The two-hour work stoppage by nurses at Nicosia general hospital two weeks ago was prompted by an increase in aggression towards them, in particular a recent incident where a 33-year-old inebriated man, attending his sick father, became violent and abusive.

Violent and abusive behaviour towards healthcare workers should never be tolerated. Indeed Nicosia hospital’s waiting area rightly, like public buildings throughout Europe, displays signs stating that inappropriate and violent behaviour will not be tolerated. However, my recent experiences at the A&E department leave me to wonder whether the system does not contribute to the likelihood of such incidents.

Following a road accident, I was taken by ambulance to A&E. Unfortunately, the doctor that first evening failed to diagnose a fracture to my “tibial plateau”, where the shin bone meets the kneecap. This fracture I now know is commonly referred to as a ‘bumper fracture’ as it is the likely outcome of the impact of an even slow-moving vehicle and your leg.

My knee was bandaged up tightly, and I was sent home. I survived a night of excruciating agony, losing consciousness, shaking uncontrollably and experiencing hot and cold sweats. Finally, desperate to feel some relief I removed the bandages from my leg.

I knew that something was wrong. The next day, I reluctantly rang an ambulance only to be told that given the long waiting time, I should call a taxi.

Clearly not wanting to take up ambulance time from more deserving/urgent cases, but barely able to move, I summoned up the courage to manoeuvre myself out of my building and prostrate myself, moaning in agony, across the backseat of a taxi.

During that painful journey, I felt sorry for the poor taxi driver but full of self-doubt and guilt about questioning the previous night’s diagnosis and removing the dressing. However, the pain and the feeling I would be heard and helped propelled me on.

Once at the hospital, it took forever for me to gingerly slide my broken limb across the seat and out of the taxi and I then had to find a wheelchair.

Registered, paid up and after a brief check on vital signs, I was left in the packed waiting room, feeling confident that I was in the right place.

The next four hours were spent in a blur of pain and lack of sleep until I needed the loo! With no available staff in sight, I painstakingly manoeuvred the chair to the disabled toilet, kindly helped by fellow patients. Alone in that toilet I suffered the pain, my sister later rightly suggested was akin to ‘knee-capping’, a torture favoured by the mafia.

Help then arrived – not in the form of health care staff – but my teenage daughter. Having seen me before with a broken ankle and viewing me as rather “tough”, she was totally shocked both at the state I was in and that there was no one around to help.

During the next three hours, she politely requested help on many occasions and was continually backed up by other patients and relatives, who had also waited for hours but bore witness to the trauma I was in.

At one point, a health care worker tried to forcibly remove me from a much-needed wheelchair, despite my delirious, guttural ” noo”. The waiting room spoke out on my – a non-Greek speaker – behalf. Dragged to my feet, I temporarily blacked out on my daughter’s shoulder, whilst she burst into tears and begged the staff to leave me alone. Eventually, a member of the public persuaded the ambulance worker that it would actually be kinder and easier to move one of two frail, elderly ladies out of her wheelchair.

By this time things in A&E were not good. Like me, patients and relatives had been waiting up to eight hours, whilst others with no apparent trauma were seen immediately. Clearly, children and in Cyprus, soldiers too, are prioritised. No triage system where the order of treatment is decided after medical staff assign the degrees of urgency to wounds or illnesses seemed to be operating.

I frequently became unwell and my daughter, whilst not asking for me to queue jump, was angrily shouted at “everyone is in pain”, whenever she asked if someone could just check on me. A sick bowl and blanket (in 40-degree heat) were provided, but no member of staff came near. Anyone daring to approach the half-open door of the assessment room was abusively shouted at by the one member of nursing staff who seemed totally out of her depth.

When my turn finally came to see a nurse it was only for her to suggest that as I had been seen the night before, and removed my dressing, I should be sent home! Luckily a male nurse intervened to raise the perfectly reasonable question as to why I would subject myself to eight hours in casualty if something was not wrong. Even so, he also made no attempt to see me.

Even when I was eventually sent through to see the doctor, we found ourselves in a hectic waiting area with distressed families and patients wandering around in chaos. As nurses tried to limit the number of relatives, some began to protest questioning why some people seemingly queue-jumping, and why I – obviously in pain – had had to wait so long. Tempers frayed and security was called as the situation escalated.

I cannot express enough my gratitude to the professionalism of the caring doctor who finally diagnosed the break, or the orthopaedic specialist I saw next. I was totally vindicated on the abusive nurse when he praised me for removing the strapping on my swollen knee. He said I could have risked blood clots or my even limb if I had not.

Whilst hospitals everywhere are on tight budgets, and long waits in casualty are a fact of life, one seemingly inexperienced, overwhelmed and angry nurse hidden away in a room, seems inadequate and even dangerous. My fellow patients were absolutely convinced that there was blatant queue jumping.

There seems to be no prioritising of cases due to severity, or checks to see if someone’s condition is deteriorating. Perhaps it was stress that made the sole, unsupported member of staff so rude and abusive.

I was also told that if I had come in an ambulance I would be seen before anyone who had got themselves to casualty under their own steam, no matter the severity of the injury.

Coming from a background of working with vulnerable members of the public in a care setting, I know that it is imperative that staff are adequately supported, supervised and trained.

People in pain, or distress at seeing their relatives in pain, may not be able to keep their emotions in check, particularly when met by lack of transparency in the system and aggressive attitudes of staff.

It is, unfortunately, inevitable that the recent violent meltdown by a patient’s son was an incident waiting to happen. It will be repeated unless the inadequacies of the system and service provided are reviewed.