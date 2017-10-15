Britain and Cyprus: a cocktail of love and hate

By Gavin Jones

Churchill said that Russia was a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma and the same could easily be said about the relationship between Britain and Cyprus.

Misconceptions and folklore exist as to how and why Britain ‘acquired’ Cyprus in 1878 and whether it added any tangible strategic value to its empire. On this latter point and contrary to common belief, at that time the recently opened Suez canal was the prime ‘asset’ in the region because of its role as the route to India, hence Britain considered that the island was not as strategically important as first thought.

After a disastrous war with Russia in 1877 which saw her lose just about all of her Balkan possessions, the Ottoman Empire looked to Britain for support at the Congress of Berlin where a peace treaty was to be negotiated. At the time, Britain was engaged with Russia in what was called ‘The Great Game’ and was mindful of checking Russian expansionism in Central Asia as well as denying her direct access to the Mediterranean. The price of support for the Sick Man of Europe was Cyprus. Both parties were thus satisfied and Russia was contained as a result of the deft manoeuvrings of Britain’s prime minister, Benjamin Disraeli.

The relationship between Britain and her new Cypriot subjects bumped along for the first few decades but always at the forefront was the Greek Cypriot desire for union with Greece (Enosis). Britain’s rule was therefore viewed as a sort of transition period on the way to achieving this long-held aspiration. And aspiration it continued to be with various plans proposed by the British which tended to be rather more of the jam tomorrow variety than anything serious.

The British set up a sort of Home Rule talking shop with the grand name of Legislative Council which consisted of twelve Greek Cypriots and three Turkish Cypriots elected by their communities. My maternal grandfather served between 1925 and 1931 and represented the Karpas peninsula and Mesaoria plain. The system was rigged because the council also consisted of nine British civil servants, and as the Turkish Cypriots tended to vote with the British, with the governor having the casting vote, one doesn’t have to be an astute mathematician to work out how the result would often turn out. There were also heated debates over who had more right to ultimately control the island, Greece or Turkey, so the myth that all was sweetness and light between the two communities until fairly recently is just that: a myth.

During this period there was a major bone of contention which didn’t exactly endear the Cypriots to their British masters: the tribute. This was the annual rent paid to the Ottoman sultan that the British had agreed at the Congress of Berlin and instead of it being paid from the British Exchequer, it was paid by the island.

As the Cypriots were already paying the costs of the British colonial administration on the island, naturally enough this became a symbol of British oppression. (This and other revealing information can be viewed in the Cyprus Research Centre’s texts and studies of the history of Cyprus).

The modern era saw 30,000 Cypriots, both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, serving in the British army during World War II and, after hostilities ended, more jam tomorrow independence proposals were submitted by the British which were rejected by the Greek Cypriot leadership. This culminated in the Eoka struggle from 1955 to 1959 which is sometimes euphemistically referred to by the British as ‘The Emergency’ and ‘Liberation Struggle’ by the Greek Cypriot. Much has been written about these years so instead my focus will be on the post-independence period and the developing relationship between Britain and Cyprus.

After the intercommunal violence between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots in 1963/4, Britain played a pivotal role by supplying soldiers for the UN and has done so until the present day. Its other permanent presence takes the form of the retention of 99 square miles of Cypriot territory which fosters much resentment and it’s not difficult to reason why. This ‘arrangement’ was part of the London and Zurich Agreements which came into force on independence in August 1960 and were signed by Archbishop Makarios.

However one looks at it, the president-elect was over the proverbial barrel and had little option other than agree. If ever the phrase, ‘perfidious Albion’, could be levelled at Britain, then this is surely a perfect example. Every so often, there are calls for Britain to vacate its bases and demonstrations are held outside the gates in protest but it’s unlikely that the Western Alliance would allow this to happen, what with tension in the region always likely to require monitoring from these strategic pieces of real estate.

Britain’s other ‘perfidy’, according to the Greek Cypriots, is her perceived pro-Turkish stance. The concept of realpolitik has no place on the island and in this respect both Britain and America are held as the sole reason for its geopolitical woes. Moreover, because Britain was a guarantor of the island’s status, its acquiescence during the Greek coup and Turkish invasion fosters much pent-up anger which lurks just under the surface. It matters not that Britain was between a rock and a hard place during the summer of 1974 and would probably have been damned if it did intervene and has certainly been damned because it did not.

It’s ironic that the Eoka struggle was waged so that the island could be rid of the British but over the years many tens of thousands have left their own country and made Cyprus their home. They contribute to the economy by buying property, cars and other goods and services. At all times of the year they can be seen at their favourite watering holes, supermarkets, restaurants and beaches.

Another irony is that of all the tourists that visit the island, it’s the British who are considered by the Cypriots to be the most courteous, friendly and appreciative when compared to other nationalities. It’s also ironic that Cypriots send their children to British universities out of choice and some 300,000 Cypriots are now domiciled in Britain and are represented in the professions, business and civil service.

It seems that despite Britons possibly being on occasion ‘perfidious’, try as they might Cypriots seem to be inextricably bound to them.