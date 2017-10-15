Cyprus Samaritans celebrate 20 years

By Bejay Browne

THE Cyprus Samaritans are this month celebrating 20 years since inception.

The volunteer organisation offers an iisland-widefree helpline number which provides a listening ear to all those who need it.

Although they are not part of the UK Samaritans, the charity’s policies are similar and they are part of ‘Befrienders Worldwide,’ which operates in around forty countries, Samaritans director, Christine Simister told the Sunday Mail.

“We are here to offer confidential support to people with emotional difficulties, people who are distressed or despairing, or experiencing feelings of suicide,” she said.

The service costs around €50,000 a year to operate and the charity is reliant on the income from their three shops, two of which are found in Paphos and one in Limassol. The Cyprus Samaritans also operates two centres, one in Paphos and a second one in Limassol, which opened in 2013.

The demand for the service has increased dramatically during its 20 years in operation, and although it can vary from week to week, around 30 or 40 calls are handled by the trained listening volunteers every week.

The helpline is run from 4pm-midnight every day, 360 days a year, she said. “Some people may have mental health issues, are bereaved or felling lonely, we are here to help,” she added. The volunteers listen to caller’s problems but do not give advice or tell people what to do.

“Often people will work through their problems by talking to us and letting it all out, they often come to conclusions at the end of the call and have worked through issues, we are all non-judgmental,” Simister said.

Around 18 months ago, the Cyprus Samaritans started a new initiative when, ‘In Touch’ was launched, it offers a friendly ear to those who are mostly alone. “The same volunteer speaks to those that might not otherwise have much human connection in their lives for a weekly chat, it’s a befriending call, not necessary anything bad or sad,” she added.

The trained listening volunteers now number around 45, and some speak Greek as well as English.

Simister, an ex-teacher, joined the Cyprus Samaritans in 2006, after retiring to the island from the UK with her husband the year before. She took over as Director of the charity in 2015, and heads up a 10-strong committee. She will hold this position for three years, after which a new director will be chosen.

“It is very satisfying being a Samaritan and we are always looking for new volunteers to help in our shops in Limassol and Paphos, as well as those that wish to take part in our training programmes,” she said.

To volunteer contact Christine Simister: 99988849

The Samaritans can be contacted in confidence via email at: [email protected]

The Freephone confidential helpline service 8000 7773, is available from 4pm until midnight seven days a week.