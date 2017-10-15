Hiding the face in public

Without access to the face and its social value, social interaction is almost meaningless

By Andonis Vassiliades

GARMENTS covering the whole body including the face such as the burqa and niqab worn in public divide opinion and polarise political debate. The niqab conceals the face but leaves the eyes exposed, whilst the burqa covers the eyes as well with a mesh cloth or a thinner veil. In Europe various states have banned or restricted their use and Denmark is about to do the same. Here, I am not interested in political, religious, cultural, women’s or human rights issues or any other debate including matters of security. Rather, I consider the implications of covering the face (with burqas, niqabs or any other form of obstruction) on social interaction. It is, therefore, a purely social psychological perspective and analysis of how any concealment of the face may affect social relationships and symbiotic existence.

Our daily relations are governed by our ability to interact with each other. The face plays a pivotal role in guiding and sustaining social interaction. Studies of infants for instance suggest that they are sensitive to facial expressions of the human face. Infants as young as two months are shown to engage in anticipatory responses to a visible face in order to relate to the face as a person. Infants are susceptible to cues elicited by the eyes, lips, tongue and the mouth and overall expression. Through that they learn a repertoire of responses and social behaviour. The face provides children with the learning process to recognise and discriminate between the familiar and the unfamiliar. They identify individuals by their face and voices and, interestingly, they place the right voice to the right face and vice versa. The face provides the fundamental basis in developing a social perception of people and a means of mastering communication.

In social encounters, the tools we use are a combination of glances, gestures, posture and verbal statements. But these tools cannot be meaningful without a face in view. The face forms the map which guides interactants to engage in the process of interaction and communication. The importance of the face is so deeply ingrained in our makeup that even when we are not in the presence of others whom we know, we still picture their face and make gestures whilst we speak to them (e.g. on the telephone) as though they are there in front of us. Even when strangers are on the telephone to us and out of sight, we have a need to draw a mental picture of what their face looks like. We put a voice we hear to a face. So, a face is not just a physical entity. It is social. It has a “social value”. It is an image of who we are, what we are and what our social attributes are. It is part of our social identity which allows us to engage with others and vice versa.

Without access to the face and its social value, social interaction is almost meaningless. By not being able to access a face whereas, at the same time, we are obliged to engage with others whose face is concealed, we feel unnerved, surprised, confused and incapacitated. Our manners, to put it in Erving Goffman’ s words, may “falter, collapse, and crumble”. By the same token, the interactants whose face is covered and shielded from us may consider our lack of engagement as another confirmation, warranted or not, that they are not wanted, liked or accepted and that they, their culture or religion are discriminated against. Furthermore, a lack of an accessible face creates unequal opportunities in assessing and interpreting each other fairly and openly. Simply put, “faceless” interactants are in the privileged position of being able to scan and observe others whilst those others are disallowed and deprived of the same opportunity to scan and observe those in their presence. It is, in the context of social encounters, unfair play. As such, they feel exposed to the unknown and the unpredictable.

When we perceive a face we engage in what is known as “mentalising”. This process starts by taking various cues from the face to develop a “theory” about persons. Through this we form a view of who they are, their speech, thoughts and character. It is this introspection which allows us to “get into the shoes” of others to enable us to relate and communicate. When this process is disallowed because we are prevented from having access to the face, a way out is sought and interaction is interrupted or comes to a halt.

Where obstacles exist which hinder our ability to mentalise and which restrict our capacity to exchange information about our face (therefore about us as persons), social relationships are hampered and our ability to reach interpretations as to whether it is appropriate to engage in communication or a relationship is limited. When that happens, we react with care and attention and by implication our guarded actions and reactions reinforce the “them” and “us” situation. In this context, it is easier for persons whose face is covered to be depicted as “alien” and excluded from social contact. Interaction becomes a gloomy affair and the social distance between the two groups widens instead of closing.

In the process of amplification of deep-seated suspicions by the lack of social exchanges, racial, religious and cultural stereotypes may be exaggerated. In intergroup relations emotions of disgust, threat, guilt and even hate can be aggravated and put a serious strain on the quality of social relationships, coherence and peaceful co-existence. It makes the job of managing, accommodating and possibly assimilating diverse groups and cultures under one roof that more intractable. Instead of progressing toward such co-existence the blurred boundaries which are amplified by the lack of communication arising from a failed social interaction process, the lack of interpersonal and intergroup information in face to face interaction enriches existing stereotypes. Such stereotypes become the “default” defence which is used to explain, manage and cope with the unknown quantity and failure of communication.

In conclusion, the face is not just a physical part of the body that we can cover at will. It is a personal social possession whose recognition is attributed to us by others and society in general. It gives us our individuality with a specific identity and specific social attributes. Concealment of the face in public renders this process of socially constructing identities and personal attributes questionable and turns close social encounters into an awkward, difficult, confusing and risky enterprise. Distortion, animosity, misunderstandings and rifts can easily arise out of a failure to “gel” and read each other and each other’s identity and intentions. This leads to a loss of confidence, avoidance of interaction and a fall back on entrenched stereotypes to make sense of it all. In this context, the burqa, the niqab, or any other type of concealment of the face can only contribute to a deterioration of social relationships and a reduction in intergroup tolerance and relative co-existence.

Dr. Andonis Vassiliades is Professor of Social Science and Penal Studies