Hillary Clinton warns Britain on potential trade deal with Trump

October 15th, 2017 Americas, Britain, FRONT PAGE, World 6 comments

Hillary Clinton warns Britain on potential trade deal with Trump

Hillary Clinton

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cautioned Britain on Sunday over its push to secure a trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump after it leaves the European Union.

Clinton, the Democratic Party candidate who lost out to Trump in last November’s election, also said Britain would face serious disruption if it left the EU without a negotiated deal with Brussels.

The British government has talked up the prospect of bilateral trade deals with the United States and others as one of the major benefits of leaving the EU following last year’s surprise referendum vote to leave.

Asked about the prospects of a British-U.S. deal, Clinton told the BBC: “You’re making a trade deal with somebody who says he doesn’t believe in trade, so I’m not quite sure how that’s going to play out over the next few years.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May visited Trump in January to talk trade. The countries share $200 billion of trade each year.

But May has since intervened in a dispute between U.S. aerospace firm Boeing and Canadian planemaker Bombardier , lobbying in the interests of Bombardier to try to protect jobs at its factory in Northern Ireland.

Clinton also said Britain would be at a “very big disadvantage” if divorce negotiations with the EU failed, and went on to compare the factors behind the Brexit vote to her own election loss.

“Looking at the Brexit vote now it was a precursor to some extent to what happened to us in the United States… The amount of fabricated, false information that your voters were given by the ‘Leave’ campaign,” she said.

She said her own presidential campaign was subject to similar treatment, citing the spread of false stories by online news outlets, and warned that Britain and other countries must be alert to the risks of such new media.

“The big lie is a very potent tool,” she said.

Print Friendly
  • AnalogMind

    Trade deals between countries transcend personalities. Trump will not be making a deal with the UK; the USA will be making a deal with the UK which will survive Trump long after Trump is dead and gone.

  • Banjo

    Having watched the TV interview, you do have to admire Mrs Clinton on her balance , she skilfully manage to walk right along the fence without looking like she may fall off.

    Even her swipes and Trump were subtle , to the point you could easily have missed them altogether. She said quite a lot without really saying anything at all.

    • AnalogMind

      Perhaps you don’t know that Hillary and Bill Clinton are no longer on speaking terms. Bill gave Hillary redlined comments on her recently released book on the basis that she was defensive and she looked like a loser. Hillary threw all Bill’s comments in the trash can. They are no longer speaking to each other except via lawyers.

      So here is a person Hillary, who lost an election to none other than Trump(and you know it does not get any lower than this), has a destroyed marriage, no longer a political force but she has plenty of advice and remarks for others. Not to mention that she has received tons of money from the disgrance pig Weistein that seems to have nailed (raped) anything fo female nature in Hollywood.

  • Evergreen

    she is right.

  • Cydee

    I don’t think anyone who voted Leave imagined that May would run straight into the arms of Trump and a dreaded TTIP-deal.

    • Banjo

      Using an EU negotiate trade deal to criticise May doesn’t really work.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close