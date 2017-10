A 22-year-old motorbike rider was was killed in the early hours of Sunday on the Paphos-Limassol highway.

The accident happened at around 1.20am near the Kontos exit. Marios Nicoloau, according to police lost control of the high-powered bike and overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the accident and emergency department at Limassol hospital.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident, and the rider had been wearing a helmet.