October 15th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Pensioner killed crossing the road in Larnaca

Photo: CNA

A 67-year-old man from Larnaca was killed on Saturday evening near the port roundabout after being hit by a car.

According to police, Charalambous Christodoulou was crossing the road near the roundabout at around 7pm when a driver from Livadhia heading for the Oroklini road, aged 79 hit him as he walked.

Christodoulou was taken to hospital by ambulance and died from his injuries around three hours later.

The driver of the car was arrested and later released after being given a breathalyser test that came up negative.

  • Mickey Swains

    Emergency stop was part of the driving test which I took a very long time ago.
    I do not know if it is still part of the driving test but any driver needs to be all eyes and ears when he/she is behind the wheel.I know that road very well and have driven umpteen times.Inevitably it is speed that kills in most cases and there is absolutely no indication about speed of the car which hit Mr Christodoulou.
    Rest in peace Charalambos.

