Pensioner killed crossing the road in Larnaca

A 67-year-old man from Larnaca was killed on Saturday evening near the port roundabout after being hit by a car.

According to police, Charalambous Christodoulou was crossing the road near the roundabout at around 7pm when a driver from Livadhia heading for the Oroklini road, aged 79 hit him as he walked.

Christodoulou was taken to hospital by ambulance and died from his injuries around three hours later.

The driver of the car was arrested and later released after being given a breathalyser test that came up negative.