October 15th, 2017 Cyprus 23 comments

Turkey’s stance the reason for non solution Anastasiades says

Turkey’s intransigent stance and its persistence on the continuation of the guarantees system and the maintenance of Turkish troops in Cyprus, did not allow for a compromise to be found at the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday.

Speaking at the national memorial service for the hero Evagoras Papachristoforou, the president said that the Greek Cypriot side had made every effort to achieve a solution of the Cyprus problem during the talks in Switzerland.

Unfortunately, he said, despite the efforts, Turkey, once more, maintained the same stance it holds for 43 years now, regardless of who would be the President, or which would be the policy of the Greek Cypriot side.

Noting that progress was achieved and hopes were high, he said that in the end it was ascertained that the main reason for the non-achievement of a solution was no other than the Turkish policies, aspirations and attitude.

Those involved in the efforts to reach a solution, must finally realise that the creation of a truly independent, sovereign and normal state in Europe can not go hand in hand with the continuation of the anachronistic system of the 1960 guarantees or any intervention rights or any dependence of any of the two communities.

The president reassured that he would continue to express the willingness of Cypriot Hellenism, for the creation of those circumstances that would allow for the resumption of the dialogue adding that those who have influence on Turkey should prepare the Conference on Cyprus in such a way, so that we are not faced with the same circumstances as in Crans-Montana, where it was necessary ‘in one night to determine if and to what extent the Turks meant what they were saying to their interlocutors or publicly, through a positive rhetoric”.

He added that the efforts of the Greek Cypriot side were focused on creating a viable and functional state without occupation troops or guarantees, a European state that will function just like any other EU state.

‘We seek for a solution that would allow Cypriots to decide on the future of their country and not on the basis of the policies of any third country and, in particular Turkey”, he concluded.

  • AnalogMind

    In case you don’t know here is the mathematical formula of where we stand today:

    Cyprus Problem = 100% Turkey + 0% other.

  • costas

    Cyprus does not need Turkish guarantees or army presense.

    • HighTide

      Cyprus doesn’t need you. Stay in London!

      • costas

        hightide, I own property in Southern Cyprus. I also have a plot of land in North Nicosia which I have never seen, though I have title deeds, you have nowt, your lot are all illegal occupiers of our land/ THAT makes you irrelevant

        • HighTide

          So irrelevant that your title deeds are worth naught.

  • oratis

    in 2004 Anasrtasiades was in favour of the annan plan which had the guarantee system, it was not an issue for him then, but now according to him the gtuarantee system is the reason for the collapse of the talks.
    what does that say about his character?
    has any journalists ever asked him why the change in his position?
    Cyprus mail could you kindly interview the president and ask him various questions including the one I mentioned? that is if his not a coward and accepts to be interviewed.

    • HighTide

      This seems a politicians’ disease. Theresa May was against Brexit just to turn around in time for her present job. ‘Voters beware’.

  • HighTide

    There were so many Anastasiades articles with the same content. Why not run one per week from the archive? Nobody will notice.

  • Evergreen

    This shifting of real responsibility of failure f talks on Turkey shoulders means Mr.A will win the elections.This is exactly what many wish to hear.

    • SuzieQ

      Yes and he keeps on rolling out the same old claptrap. He can’t possibly feel one iota of shame. He shows no respect at all for his citizens.

      • Evergreen

        Is n’t it so sad.

      • oratis

        he is taking the piss.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Dear Mr President

    You have started canvassing to stay in office for another term.
    The ‘other’ side is clear on what it wants and you need to understand their view.
    In the beginning there was power sharing ,70% – 30% in the GCs favour. The GCs were not satisfied and insisted unrealistically on the ratio to be further fine tuned to 82% – 18% in their favour.
    This was in 1963, and the rest is in well documented history.Fast forward 54 years and now the TCs do not want power sharing , even on a 50% – 50% basis!
    Since December 1963 the two communities have gone their separate ways and have carved their own homeland in different parts of the island.
    Think realistically.Do you expect the TCs to dismantle everything, turn the clock back fifty four years and have another go at power sharing?I don’t think any sane person on this planet, let alone on the island will believe that will ever happen.
    Confederation is/has been staring us in the face for a very long time.

    • Les

      Good point Nazaret – amazing to me that the Turks first moved here in 1571 and they still can’t get any respect. The GCs continue to want to create a situation where they control the island and to pretend the rest of the world does not understand these aspirations. The only solution here is partition.

      • geecee

        “moved here” is an understatement of what actually went down

        • HighTide

          During the past millennium, all rulers of the island have moved here. Cypriots never ran their own show until 1960, just to screw up after a few short years.

      • Gold51

        Turks MOVED hear 1571?
        Can’t get any RESPECT from the original inhabitants.?
        The rest of the world doesn’t UNDERSTAND??
        Then murdered thier way back again in 1974 killing 5000 GCs, the same manner as in 1571 and you expect “respect”..lol.?
        Turks cant seem to get on with each other in thier own massive country or with any other Muslim or Christian neighbouring countries.
        Turks want to move into everybody’s country.
        “The rest of the world does know”.

        • HighTide

          The “rest of the world” has never heard of Cyprus except some directly involved countries. In the past millennium, the island was never under Cypriot control but occupied by Tom, Dick and Harry from far and wide. First time Cypriots got the chance to rule, in 1960, they blew it after a few years.

          • oratis

            true

    • Victor Cominos

      Do you really think that after 43 years of ethnic cleansing and the occupation of the North that the ROC is just going to roll over and accept any agreement that is put on the table by Turkey that will in fact condone and endorse the actions of the Turkish troops and the illegal Anatolian settlers.
      When it is all said and done the TC’s activities at the negotiating table are of no importance because they are not the ones who control the armed troops and the illegal Anatolians. Until such times that Turkey sends her own government representatives to sit at the same table as the representatives of the ROC there can never be any real discussions.
      Even then it is debatable as to whether Turkey will adhere in accordance to any agreement that she signs. Her record speaks for itself.

      • geecee

        Very good comment.

      • HighTide

        All gobbledygook. The talks between the two presidents of Cyprus have ended for good. If you wait for Turkey to change her policy that has been the same for 43 years, you have to wait until doomsday and beyond.
        The future is permanent partition, and you will gain nothing in return. Have a happy day!

    • oratis

      well said

