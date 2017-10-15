Our View: Presidential candidates are all representatives of the ancien regime

October 15th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 8 comments

Our View: Presidential candidates are all representatives of the ancien regime

President Nicos Anastasiades being greeted by supporters on Saturday (Christos Theodorides)

THE LINE-UP for the presidential elections was finalised yesterday after President Anastasiades officially announced his candidacy. With the Rector of the University of Cyprus, Constantinos Christofides, having announced on Wednesday that he would not be standing, we are left with the usual suspects in what is set to be a three-horse race.

Despite his public assertions that he will be in the second round of the election, the fourth candidate, Giorgos Lillikas is out of the reckoning. In all polls he has received less than 8 per cent, while in a poll that also included Christofides, Lillikas came last in the voters’ preference. The ultra-nationalists of Elam will have their own candidate as will the association of bank bondholders but neither will have an impact.

The candidates of the ancien regime – Disy, Akel, Diko, Edek – that has completely dominated political life since the mid-70s and from the ranks of which all presidents have come, will be fighting it out for the presidency. Nothing changes in Cyprus politics, which is why, apart from the occasional amusement provided by the exchange of personal insults between candidates and their parties, there has been very little to attract the voters’ interest. They have heard it all before and do not believe it, even though they will turn up to vote for someone, when the day arrives.

Not much separates the candidates, despite each one’s effort to differentiate himself from the others. Even on the number one issue of all past elections, the Cyprus problem, there is little separating the three main candidates, especially after Anastasiades refused to seize the opportunity to reach an agreement in Switzerland, where it became clear that, when it came to the crunch, he was as committed to a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation as Nicolas Papadopoulos.

It is an indication of Anastasiades’ audacity that after blowing the chance of a settlement in Crans-Montana, he is still posing as the pro-settlement candidate, constantly repeating, “I am ready for the resumption of the talks, within the framework of the parameters set by the UN Secretary-General, so as to safeguard everything achieved so far.” On Thursday he boasted that “for the first time we succeeded having at the same table the EU and the UNSG opposite Turkey, for the first time we put on the table the issues that constitute the core of the Cyprus problem.” Despite all this he spurned what the UNSG described as a “historic opportunity,” pretending that another “historic opportunity” will appear if he is re-elected.

Having earned the rejectionist title with his actions, the president undermined the position of Papadopoulos, who decided to take a harder line, one that guarantees there will never be talks with the Turkish Cypriots again. The irony, is that he has labelled his formula for preserving the status quo the ‘new strategy’ but it is an old strategy pursued by his father and Spyros Kyprianou with zero result. Akel’s candidate Stavros Malas, may have differentiated himself on the Cyprus problem, by criticising Anastasiades’ mishandling of the talks, but he has been afraid to take a clear pro-settlement stand.

Malas’ biggest mistake in the campaign, however, is that, despite declaring his independence, he is repeating Akel’s positions on the economy, which, justifiably, nobody trusts after the Christofias years. Will he tackle the growing poverty he has made a big issue out of, by bankrupting the state as Christofias did, increasing state handouts by €1 billion? And if he wants to appeal to the non-Akel voters, he cannot promote, in this day and age, the obsolete Soviet view of the state as the driver of economic growth.

There is as much chance of our monolithic, bureaucratic state driving growth as there is of Papadopoulos’ new strategy ending the occupation. Papadopoulos is also a supporter of the big wasteful state – most of Diko’s voters, after all, are employed by it – and his party has blocked all government privatisation initiatives. Anastasiades pursued privatisation only because it was part of the memorandum of understanding agreed with the Troika, but before the previous elections he had pledged not to privatise semi-governmental organisations.

There is very little separating the three candidates, who have a chance of winning the elections. Despite some minor ideological differences, they are all representatives of the ancien regime, the interests of which are best served by keeping things as they are. They all support maintaining the big interventionist state, which keeps their supporters in well-paid jobs and hampers economic development as well as preserving the division of the country, which ensures they do not have to share the spoils of power with the Turkish Cypriots.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • hornet

    agree with the article… what I do not see is instead of complaining about the status quo doing something to promote change…
    criticising is easy

  • Veritas

    The last sentence in above editorial is an excellent conclusion of the status and ambitions of our political and religious hierarchy from 1960 until today. It’s also, together with the dream of Enosis, the main factor why we’ll never reach a political solution to the Cyprob. And since a majority of the electorate can’t see through the smoke screens of well packed lies and empty promises, there will never be a change.
    No wonder that the TC’s are opting for a future of their own.

    • Evergreen

      Politicians who are elected by people have worked very hard to reach this stage. Again one can see Mr.A back for his second term. It seems majority of people is not interested in any amicable solution . TCs have no other choice as referred in your last line above.They had voted yes in 2004 and therefore its obvious they wished a positive solution initially.

  • Frustrated

    There’s precious little that can be argued against this most depressing of editorials which lay on the line that the island is governed by a self-serving, negative bunch of ne’er-do-wells. Very little separates them when it comes to the national issue and they have common goals when it comes to ensuring that their placemen are parachuted into positions of authority within the public sector.

    The status quo regarding dealings with the north/Turkey has always been the goal of ALL GC politicians with not one of them grasping the proverbial nettle and making pragmatic decisions which take into account the reality on the ground. The profess to want to settle the issue with their ‘brothers’ in the north but nothing could be further from the truth. In the meantime, the number of original refugees who are still around continues to dwindle and their heirs are settled elsewhere with very few likely wanting to up sticks anyway in the unlikely event of a settlement.

    Anastasiades has proven to be a weasel-like turncoat whose volte-face from his position regarding the Annan Plan in 2004 to his “no troops” stance at Crans Montana, which in effect scuppered the negotiations in July this year, can be likened to Saul’s conversion on the road to Damascus. The bottom line for all the parties is to acquire the presidential chair at all costs in order to distribute largesse to their tribe. All else is of no consequence and that includes the Cyprus problem AND the economy.

    What this tells us is that the north will shortly do its own thing on an official basis and the economy will hit the buffers with an almighty bang. These facts are inevitable and those who believe otherwise are living in a fool’s paradise.

    • Evergreen

      Well said.Paragraph three is very true but who will acknowledge it.This is a place of no accountability about any irresponsible action.

  • George Philis

    Sad Truth.

  • Evergreen

    It seems people do n’t wish any change in political and civil systems. Sad .

  • AnalogMind

    Then find better candidates. Where are they?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close