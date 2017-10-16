Cyprus in all its colourful glory

The colours of Cyprus will be shown in their most vibrant and poetic form on Wednesday during the opening of a solo painting exhibition by Panikos Tsangaras.

The exhibition in Nicosia will feature oil paintings on canvas captured after the artist took in the natural landscapes of Cyprus over several visits to different regions. Tsangaras uses neo-realistic and impressionistic painting concepts and approaches to bring to light the earthy colours of our landscapes, sea and coastal areas. He does not exaggerate the beauty of the land, rather he fixes on the humble elements of the world around us that most of us pass every day without a second glance.

Tsangaras studied at the Athens School of Fine Arts. His work can be found at the presidential palace in Nicosia, at the National Gallery of Cyprus, at the Municipal Gallery of Limassol, the Municipal Gallery of Larnaca and Le Meridien Limassol Spa and Resort collection, within the collection of Athens School of Fine Arts in Greece, as well as in other private collections.

Since 1990, the painter has had a long line of solo exhibitions around the island, as well as being part of group exhibitions both in Cyprus and Greece.

Colours of Cyprus

Solo exhibition by Panikos Tsangaras. October 18-31. Apocalypse Gallery, 30 Chytron Street, Nicosia. Monday- Friday: 10.30am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-766655