Exhibition offers a look into the future

When an event is billed as ‘fantastically innovative’ by The Guardian, ‘refreshingly upbeat’ by the Evening Standard, and ‘thought-provoking, informative and fun’ by Metro, it’s worth a visit. Fortunately, you won’t have to jump on a plane to the UK: this is a travelling exhibition which has already touched down in New York, Kuala Lumpur and Athens. And now, it’s landing in Cyprus…

An interactive exhibition for the whole family, Your Planet Needs You will be taking place at the State Fair, Nicosia, until late December; a pretty unmissable event, despite the severity of the title. Launched at the Science Museum in London (and originally known as The Science of Survival – an even more sombre moniker!), it comes to us courtesy of creators The Exhibitions Agency, part of the team in charge of the Science Museum’s exhibition division.

Focusing on many of the most pressing issues facing us today, including global resources, climate change and our options for sustainability, Your Planet Needs You is all about the future, giving us a glimpse into the world of 2050 and entreating us to explore the changes of the next 30 odd years. Now, admittedly, nobody knows what the future may hold, but cleverer minds than ours have been at work: researching, extrapolating and formulating the most likely developments in everything from architecture to food.

Divided into six sections, the exhibition guides us through just what we’ll need to survive in the future, and how changing climate and resources will affect our lives. Thus Drinking takes a look at water shortage, “reflecting upon those issues which concern access to drinking water and potential techniques to save and improve its quality”; Eating charts “various aspects of technology and their application in food production and management”; Enjoying details developments in “entertainment, leisure time, clothing, snacks and travel”; Moving chronicles the future of transport and fuels; Building explores “the changes in materials and energy sources”; and Future City looks at “how our potential lifestyles combine to affect our collective future.”

So far, so serious. But Your Planet is actually a bit more entertaining than it first appears. Each area of the exhibition is illustrated with “impressive graphic designs,” organisers reveal, adding that “all activities are appealing and straightforward, allowing the visitors to solve problems similar to those presented by real life.”

Visitors are welcomed by four characters from the year 2050 – Buz (a mediator and advocate of teamwork), Eco (a bit of an outdoorsy environmental warrior), Tek (the Inspector Gadget of the future), and Dug (a traditionalist with a penchant for the past) – who familiarise us with the main themes of the exhibition and guide us through their world, asking us to think about how our present decisions affect their future.

Sure to be a hit with the kids, the foursome introduce visitors to various interactive activities throughout the exhibition: the driving game Journey to the Future, for instance, asks you to design a futuristic vehicle; The Drink Game invites you to trace the path of one of our planet’s most valuable future resources, drinking water; while The Dinner Table game examines how climate change and population increase will make nutrition a crucial issue in the coming decades.

While each of the areas also boasts any number of other activities (apparently there’s a simulation swimming pool for experiments in virtual diving, and a retail area where you can shop the future!), the experience as a whole is linked by the digital ‘survival card’. Basically, as you walk through the different exhibits, you’ll be making decisions (and saving them on your card) concerning everything from the design of your future home to the type of energy you’ll need. “These choices,” organisers divulge, “will reflect the personality, preferences and inclinations of the participants, revealing their attitude towards future technologies, the tendency to collaborate or not with local communities, and finally to undertake political action.”

Now, while a weekend visit with your kids is definitely on the cards, keep your fingers crossed that your school partakes this autumn. “Hands-on learning and experienced educators” are all part and parcel of an educational visit, with the added advantage of a reduction in entrance (€5 for school trips, €10 otherwise – though parents go free!). All in all, Your Planet promises – and, according to the British press, delivers – it all: environmental edutainment at its best.

Your Planet Needs You

At the State Fair, Nicosia until late December (seven days a week, from 9am to 8pm). For more information visit http://www.planetneedsyou.com. Tickets cost €10 (concessions for school trips, disabled visitors, and three-children families) and are available at AlphaMega hypermarkets and on the door. For reservations call 7000 0723