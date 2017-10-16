Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones calls band a “prostitution ring”

The 33-year-old star joined the girl band as a teenager in 2003 and has now claimed entertainment executives took advantage of members, alleging they were “all abused” and had pressure put on them to “sleep with whoever they say”.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “Tried to silence us,made us stronger. Tried to drug us,but we were wide awake.Tried to blacklist us,but fans followed.We aren’t kids anymore “The children you messed with that survived the abuse, we are adults now. Are you ready old ones to fight? Cause you all are looking mighty

old.

“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $.

“How bad was it? people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, band mates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to#1.

“I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide?Tell the public how you mentally broke us.

“To be apart of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don’t they have nothing on you to leverage. Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.Correct.Victimizing the victim again. That’s why I have so much respect for our military. I’ve been through war. But my scars you can’t see. At least real war is honest .”

Kaya also claimed she had been told that if she spoke out she would “end up dead” and her career would be ruined, and admitted she kept a journal during this time.

She wrote: “Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will … you know end up dead or no more career.

“Well …killing you or killing your soul what’s the difference. You do it for them.A teenagers go to jail for less. Will Hollywood?

“I wonder if any other victims kept a journal like I did? Oh yes I kept a journal with timelines …. ”

Kaya – who quit the Pussycat Dolls in 2005 – claimed the band members were paid $500 a week and were “abused and used”.

She tweeted: “Abuse is abuse. Doesn’t matter if it’s mental,physical or emotional music industry needs a cleansing “I finally feel the weight I’ve held in my heart lifted & mending.

It’s been hard to hold lies in for people who broke me. No more “I hope more women & men come out & share their abuse & pain. We must shine a light on this issue in the entertainment business.

“Robin & the record label made all the money. We as Pussycat Dolls were paid $500 a week. While we were being abused & used. Fact!

“Lawyers are given and appointed to you. If you try to use a different one it’s a deal breaker. End of discussion. We were all replaceable.”

Following Kaya’s comments, Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin has hit back at Kaya’s allegations, claiming they are nothing more than “disgusting, ridiculous lies”.

She told The Blast that Kaya is “clearly looking for her 15 minutes” and insisted the singer was only on trial and never actually an official member of the group, which Nicole Scherzinger and Melody Thornton joined in 2003 alongside Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt.

Robin also insisted it was “nasty” of Kaya to bring up the 2014 suicide of former G.R.L. member Simone Battle, who was initially part of the Pussycat Dolls new line-up in 2012 before it was revealed the band’s members would be part of a “next generation” group called G.R.L.