Gerard Butler reportedly involved in motorcycle crash

The 47-year-old actor was riding his bike around the city when he was run off the road and had to be treated for his injuries at the scene, before being taken into hospital by paramedics.

However, the ‘300’ star is not reported to be seriously injured.

A source told gossip website TMZ: “Someone called 911, paramedics came and took Gerard to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Lucky for him no broken bones just cuts and bruises.”

In fact, Gerard is expected to return to promoting his new movie, ‘Geostorm’, in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Scottish actor – who is a keen motorcycle rider – recently revealed he suffered a hernia during the making of ‘300’.

Gerard starred as Leonidas in the hit 2006 action movie and in one particular scene, his character kicks a man down a pit while shouting “this is Sparta” – which caused him to suffer a painful injury.

He recently shared: “My whole psyche through filming was, ‘This guy’s been through hell, he’s been through much more than I’m going through, so the least I can do is get a hernia from doing a little kick.’ Which I pretty much had by the second kick. My hip flexor was gone, a hernia … but it was cool.”

Gerard also previously suffered a serious injury during a production of William Shakespeare’s ‘Coriolanus’.

He recalled: “We didn’t know our lines, and it’s very physical theatre so they wanted 12 guys running. Run, turn, say the line, run, turn, say the line.

“But we all had stakes in our hands so we go and I turn this way and the guy next to me goes and sticks a wooden stake right in my eye. I thought I’d lost my eye, and then I had a black eye probably for two weeks.”