Minnows stun illustrious opponents in unpredictable title race

This season’s Cyprus football championship is fast turning out to be the most unpredictable in recent history as Pafos FC and Ermis Aradippou stunned their more illustrious opponents, AEL and Omonia respectively, over the weekend.

In the big game on Saturday, Anorthosis and Apollon shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw while AEK hammered five past bottom of the table Aris.

Champions Apoel secured three easy points against Doxa with a 2-0 win on Friday, while Alki defeated fellow first division new boys Olympiakos 3-0.

Anorthosis’ Gordon Schildenfeld went from villain to hero as his first-half blunder that led to Apollon’s opener was cancelled out by his 70th-minute equaliser, maintaining his team’s unbeaten start to the season.

It was a hard-earned point for the Famagusta team especially as they had to play for almost an hour with ten men after their Nigerian international Abdullahi Shehu was shown a straight red by referee Leontios Trattos for apparently kicking somebody in the Apollon dugout.

The game had to be stopped for 15 minutes after the referee was hit by an object hurled from the section containing the home fans.

With the restart Apollon dominated possession but never appeared capable of piercing Anorthosis’ stubborn backline.

Apollon had taken the lead in the 17th minute after Alex da Silva dispossessed Schildenfeld on the halfway line and raced clear before squaring to Anton Maglica for an easy tap-in.

Nothing seems to be going right for Omonia this season.

In yet another game they dominated and created more chances than their opponents, they still ended up not winning.

opponents Ermis created precious little, especially in the first half, but still managed to walk away with all three points.

Both goals were scored by their Swiss international Nkasiobi Emeghara, one in each half, with Maduro equalising temporarily for the Nicosia team just before the break.

Omonia should have taken the lead shortly after but their leading scorer Matt Derbyshire, somehow managed to miss after racing clear on goal with Ermis’ goalkeeper out of position.

Pafos FC moved into third place following their hard-fought and impressive 1-0 win over AEL in Limassol.

Their manager Lucas Elsner was quick to say at the end of the game that the home side ‘deserved something more today’ but he praised his players for the way they defended and battled for every ball.

The only goal of the game came in the final minute by Gerasimos Phylaktou after some good work by Kovalenko and Bruls.

AEK had failed to win in their last three outings but against Aris they made sure of the points by half time as they led 4-0.

Florian Taulemeuse and Ivan Triskovski each grabbed a couple with Acoran also getting on the scoresheet.

In a very open and entertaining game Alki defeated Olympiakos 3-0 in Nicosia, with the final scoreline slightly unjust for the home side.

Fabricio opened the scoring in the 25th minute with Semedo and Dylan Duventru scoring after the break.

Nea Salamina take on Ethnikos Achnas in the final game of Round 7 on Monday evening.